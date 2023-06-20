These five breakout Power Five college football programs will likely take a step back in 2023





One of the reviews of college football from those that do not like the game is the loss of the Cinderella tale. The similar individuals who do not watch college basketball right through the common season and fall in love with tiny faculties in March inform you that college football wishes the similar tales and they are uninterested in seeing the similar groups in the College Football Playoff.Those other people do not understand college football has Cinderellas, however they are discovered right through the common season, now not the postseason. The crew no person had prime expectancies for all at once jumps up and wins 9 video games, or possibly will get off to a 6-0 get started when no person anticipated it to win greater than 4 video games all season.Sometimes those Cinderella tales stick. They change into cast programs that stretch bowl video games continuously or even compete for convention titles. The 2022 season noticed quite a few those tales. More continuously than now not, then again, they go back to their pumpkin standing. And now I’m right here to burst some bubbles by means of record five Power Five programs that had large years in 2022 however will likely take a step back in 2023.Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Pitt and Purdue all made remaining yr’s checklist. After the ones five went a blended 53-14 in 2021, they went 36-29 remaining yr. Of the five, none progressed upon their win overall, regardless that Purdue did win the Big Ten West regardless of successful 8 video games as a substitute of 9. All no less than made a bowl recreation, with the exception of for Michigan State. Will the five groups I checklist this yr endure identical fates? Probably, yeah. Mike Elko’s debut with the Blue Devils could not have long past significantly better. Duke completed with a 9-4 checklist (5-3 in the ACC) and sat squarely in the Coastal race for just about all of the 2022 season, however that is not likely to occur once more this yr. The Blue Devils performed in seven one-score video games remaining yr, and whilst they were not exceptionally “lucky” in the ones video games (they just went 3-4), that implies they were not as awesome to the groups they performed as their ultimate checklist suggests.Plus, believe the time table. While Duke must by no means make mild of wins over groups like Miami and Virginia Tech — regardless that they did mix to complete 8-15 — are you aware who wasn’t on Duke’s time table remaining season? Clemson or Florida State. The two groups that went a blended 21-6 and are anticipated to be the most efficient groups in the league as soon as once more this yr. Both are on Duke’s 2023 time table. The Blue Devils open the season at house in opposition to Clemson and will play at Florida State in past due October. Oh, and they’re going to host Notre Dame in September, too, and 4 in their ultimate six video games will be at the street. If they win 9 video games once more in 2023, Elko must garner Coach of the Year attention.As a lot because it pains me to confess it, I’ve a onerous time believing Illinois will be as excellent because the crew it used to be remaining yr. The Illini completed 8-5 however began the yr 7-1 with divisional wins over Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota sooner than shedding 4 in their remaining five. The most effective win after Nov. 1 got here in opposition to a Northwestern crew that completed 1-11. Yes, Illinois hung difficult with Michigan in Ann Arbor and can have received the sport with out some questionable calls by means of officers, nevertheless it did not. The 2023 season may well be harder. Illinois misplaced a lot of an important portions at the defensive facet of the ball. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is now the top trainer at Purdue, and just about all of the beginning secondary is in the NFL. The excellent news is the Illini must nonetheless have one of the most absolute best defensive strains in the Big Ten, if now not the rustic, however that secondary performed a vital position in forcing the turnovers that helped Illinois end 5th nationally in issues off turnover margin (+60).The different worry is the offense. Illinois received 8 video games remaining season regardless of completing in the ground part of the Power Five in many key statistical classes, and its workhorse working back Chase Brown is in the NFL, too. If the protection takes a slight step back (which is not insane given the losses and the way improbable it used to be remaining yr) and the offense does not make up for it, this crew will in finding it tougher to win as many video games. The excellent news for any Illini fan studying that is that the times of three-win seasons are most likely at the back of you underneath trainer Bret Bielema. But some other eight-win season in 2023? I’m now not so positive.There are some football causes to imagine Mississippi State may not win 9 video games once more in 2023 and end ranked in the highest 20, however the largest reason why is one the crew has no keep an eye on over. The demise of Mike Leach used to be a super blow to the game and the Mississippi State program. Leach stamped his identification at the program, and the effects got here with it. The Bulldogs progressed their win overall in Leach’s 2nd and 3rd seasons, however now they should get started over, they usually should accomplish that with a first-time head trainer in Zach Arnett, who’s enforcing a new taste of play on offense. The time table may not do the Bulldogs many favors, both. While they may not need to play Georgia this season, they usually get Alabama and LSU at house, they will be at the street for South Carolina, Arkansas, Auburn and Texas A&M. It’s now and again higher to have your hardest video games at the street because you don’t seem to be likely to win them anyplace. Getting your “coin flip” video games at the street makes them a long way much less of a coin turn in your choose.PurdueThat’s proper, Purdue, I’ve were given you back right here for the second one yr in a row. Admittedly, Purdue carried out higher remaining season than I anticipated, despite the fact that it did take a step back record-wise. I imply, it received the Big Ten West. The factor is, whilst the crew’s win-loss checklist used to be nonetheless cast, the underlying numbers recommend the Boilermakers did take a step back remaining season.For example, regardless of completing 8-6, Purdue allowed extra issues than it scored remaining yr. It used to be one among most effective two groups in the rustic remaining season to win no less than 8 video games and end with a adverse level differential. The different used to be Coastal Carolina, which went 9-4 regardless of being outscored 414-378. Last season Purdue went 5-2 in one-score video games. Its 8 wins got here by means of a mean of 13.13 issues according to recreation. Its six losses got here by means of -19.33 issues according to recreation. The 63-7 loss to LSU in the Citrus Bowl skews that closely, however after two shut losses to Penn State and Syracuse in September, all of Purdue’s remaining 4 losses got here by means of no less than two ratings. That’s in most cases now not a nice signal. Factor in a new training group of workers, key departures, and a time table that comes with Ohio State and Michigan, and there is a reason why sportsbooks have Purdue’s win overall at five.Am I going out on a limb by means of announcing that the crew with a preseason win overall of 6.5 remaining season however ended up going 13-2 and achieving the nationwide identify recreation is sure to take a step back this yr? It’d be rattling close to unimaginable for the Horned Frogs to not have a worse season in 2023. Still, the drop may well be extra vital than many understand. Their win overall from sportsbooks getting into the season is most effective 7.5.Why? Well, to start with, TCU misplaced a ton of manufacturing from remaining yr’s crew. ESPN.com’s Bill Connelly has a returning manufacturing metric he publishes once a year, and TCU ranks 118th nationally. The Frogs additionally misplaced offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to Clemson, regardless that the reality Sonny Dykes remains to be in Fort Worth and the rent of Kendall Briles leads me to imagine this crew will nonetheless rating issues. But as excellent because the Frogs have been remaining yr, we will be able to’t put out of your mind one of the vital good fortune. Other than Troy, no crew in the rustic had as many one-score victories as TCU’s six, and the Frogs went 6-1 in the ones video games. Nine in their 13 wins got here by means of 10 issues or fewer. Their most effective wins by means of no less than 3 ratings got here in opposition to Tarleton State, Oklahoma and Iowa State. Tarleton State used to be the one a type of 3 to complete remaining season with a successful checklist. 