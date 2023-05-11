These catfish tacos feature an invasive species in the Chesapeake Bay

According to the Chesapeake Bay program, “blue catfish and its cousin, the flathead catfish, were introduced into Virginia waters by the state several decades ago to establish a recreational fishery. Since that time, these large, long-lived fish have expanded throughout much of the Chesapeake Bay region.”
Sign up for Voraciously’s Plant Powered II publication and feature extra amusing cooking with greens
Because catfish reside longer, multiply abruptly, develop big enough to eat a number of prey and adapt simply to other environments, they’re negatively affecting the ecosystem of native waters, inflicting declines in local species by means of up to 91 %, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Striped bass, shad, herring, Atlantic sturgeon, blue crab and extra native species are affected. In March, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore requested the federal govt to claim the increasing inhabitants of blue catfish, flathead catfish and snakehead a industrial fishery crisis.
Get the recipe: Catfish Tacos With Radish Slaw
My native grocers and fishmongers elevate blue catfish, so I made up our minds to shop for some and mess around with it in the kitchen. Catfish fillets are company and white, higher than tilapia and extra iridescent than cod, however simply as simple to cook dinner. The taste is fairly gentle, somewhat like rockfish or striped bass. It’s great fried in butter with capers and lemon zest. It remains wet when lined in mustard and dill and roasted. But I favored it maximum after I fried it Southern-style — dunked in buttermilk, dredged in a seasoned cornmeal and flour combination and fried it till crisp.
You may just definitely do this with complete catfish fillets, however I made up our minds to show my Southern-style fried catfish nuggets into tacos. A cabbage and radish slaw, with quite a lot of lime juice and cilantro, offers those tacos further crunch. Ripe avocado provides a creamy distinction to the fried fish, and a squeeze of lime perks up each and every chunk.
Get the recipe: Catfish Tacos With Radish Slaw
Catch up in this week’s Eat Voraciously recipes:
Monday: Tok Seel (Seared White Beans With Pumpkin Seeds)
Wednesday: Stir-Fried Shanghai Noodles
More recipes from Eat Voraciously