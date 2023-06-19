These Are the Most Common Gun Related Crimes in Colorado | Colorado

Mass shootings have develop into a sad staple in the American news cycle. According to the nonprofit group Gun Violence Archive, there have been over 640 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022. Though those horrific incidents regularly obtain in style media protection, in relation to gun crimes in America, they’re handiest the tip of the iceberg.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traced a complete of over 456,000 firearms most probably connected to against the law in the United States in 2021, the most up-to-date yr of to be had knowledge. Each of those traced firearms is assigned one in all 59 classes that describe the instances in which it used to be recovered by means of legislation enforcement.

The ATF traced a complete of seven,051 firearms in Colorado in 2021. Excluding possible crimes which, by means of definition, at all times contain a firearm corresponding to unlawful weapon ownership, the maximum not unusual class of instances to which traced firearms have been connected in the state have been drug similar. This classification accounted for six.0% of all firearms traced by means of the ATF in the state in 2021.

The two different maximum not unusual classes for traced firearms in Colorado in 2021 have been associated with irritated attack and suicide, which accounted for 4.6% and four.5% of all traced firearms, respectively.

Click here to read our full methodology.

