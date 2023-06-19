Tuesday, June 20, 2023
These Are the Most Common Gun Related Crimes in Colorado | Colorado

By accuratenewsinfo
Mass shootings have develop into a sad staple in the American news cycle. According to the nonprofit group Gun Violence Archive, there have been over 640 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022. Though those horrific incidents regularly obtain in style media protection, in relation to gun crimes in America, they’re handiest the tip of the iceberg.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traced a complete of over 456,000 firearms most probably connected to against the law in the United States in 2021, the most up-to-date yr of to be had knowledge. Each of those traced firearms is assigned one in all 59 classes that describe the instances in which it used to be recovered by means of legislation enforcement.

The ATF traced a complete of seven,051 firearms in Colorado in 2021. Excluding possible crimes which, by means of definition, at all times contain a firearm corresponding to unlawful weapon ownership, the maximum not unusual class of instances to which traced firearms have been connected in the state have been drug similar. This classification accounted for six.0% of all firearms traced by means of the ATF in the state in 2021.

The two different maximum not unusual classes for traced firearms in Colorado in 2021 have been associated with irritated attack and suicide, which accounted for 4.6% and four.5% of all traced firearms, respectively.

Click here to read our full methodology.

State Total traced weapons, 2021 Top class for traced weapons 2d maximum not unusual class for traced weapons third maximum not unusual class for traced weapons
Alabama 8,847 Dangerous medicine Property crimes Family offense
Alaska 797 Dangerous medicine Traffic offense Simple attack
Arizona 12,113 Aggravated attack Dangerous medicine Homicide
Arkansas 3,541 Dangerous medicine Aggravated attack Property crimes
California 54,338 Dangerous medicine Aggravated attack Obstruction of justice
Colorado 7,051 Dangerous medicine Aggravated attack Suicide
Connecticut 1,617 Family offense Dangerous medicine Homicide
Delaware 1,678 Suicide Dangerous medicine Aggravated attack
Florida 34,491 Aggravated attack Dangerous medicine Family offense
Georgia 20,472 Dangerous medicine Aggravated attack Property crimes
Hawaii 115 Dangerous medicine Attempted murder Suicide
Idaho 1,376 Aggravated attack Dangerous medicine Suicide
Illinois 19,188 Dangerous medicine Homicide Family offense
Indiana 10,349 Dangerous medicine Family offense Homicide
Iowa 2,576 Dangerous medicine Family offense Suicide
Kansas 4,303 Dangerous medicine Aggravated attack Family offense
Kentucky 6,812 Dangerous medicine Homicide Simple attack
Louisiana 13,823 Dangerous medicine Aggravated attack Homicide
Maine 513 Burglary Dangerous medicine Family offense
Maryland 9,857 Family offense Simple attack Homicide
Massachusetts 3,222 Dangerous medicine Aggravated attack Family offense
Michigan 12,329 Aggravated attack Dangerous medicine Homicide
Minnesota 4,605 Dangerous medicine Aggravated attack Family offense
Mississippi 4,744 Dangerous medicine Aggravated attack Property crimes
Missouri 10,213 Dangerous medicine Property crimes Aggravated attack
Montana 1,188 Dangerous medicine Aggravated attack Homicide
Nebraska 2,240 Threat Dangerous medicine Suicide
Nevada 6,735 Traffic offense Dangerous medicine Family offense
New Hampshire 705 Family offense Dangerous medicine Suicide
New Jersey 4,685 Aggravated attack Dangerous medicine Family offense
New Mexico 4,114 Aggravated attack Dangerous medicine Homicide
New York 10,310 Homicide Dangerous medicine Aggravated attack
North Carolina 23,104 Dangerous medicine Family offense Aggravated attack
North Dakota 778 Dangerous medicine Suicide Family offense
Ohio 20,826 Dangerous medicine Family offense Homicide
Oklahoma 5,302 Dangerous medicine Simple attack Homicide
Oregon 5,459 Dangerous medicine Family offense Suicide
Pennsylvania 15,370 Dangerous medicine Aggravated attack Family offense
Rhode Island 666 Dangerous medicine Family offense Homicide
South Carolina 10,713 Dangerous medicine Homicide Aggravated attack
South Dakota 832 Dangerous medicine Aggravated attack Burglary
Tennessee 15,531 Dangerous medicine Simple attack Property crimes
Texas 45,618 Dangerous medicine Aggravated attack Homicide
Utah 3,030 Dangerous medicine Family offense Traffic offense
Vermont 243 Dangerous medicine Family offense Homicide
Virginia 12,184 Dangerous medicine Suicide Homicide
Washington 5,586 Dangerous medicine Family offense Aggravated attack
West Virginia 1,698 Dangerous medicine Homicide Family offense
Wisconsin 7,062 Dangerous medicine Family offense Homicide
Wyoming 298 Dangerous medicine Homicide Suicide

 

This article First seemed in the center square

