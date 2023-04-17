There’s already so many NBA playoff injuries, plus previewing the NHL postseason

Good morning to everybody however particularly to…

THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Three months in the past, Austin Reaves used to be sidelined with a hamstring harm and Rui Hachimura used to be caught on a Wizards staff going nowhere. Sunday, they performed starring roles as the Lakers beat the Grizzlies, 128-111, to take Game 1 in Memphis.

Reaves scored 14 issues in the fourth quarter — together with 9 immediately and an emphatic “I’m him” scream — and completed with 23 issues. Hachimura had 29 issues in his playoff debut, tying the Lakers playoff document for a bench participant.

Add in 22 issues from Anthony Davis and 21 from LeBron James, and it used to be the first time the Lakers had 4 20-point scorers in a playoff recreation since 1988. The names then: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Byron Scott and James Worthy.

The Lakers closed the recreation on a 15-0 run and outscored Memphis 30-11 over the ultimate 8:40.

The Lakers have gained 24 immediately best-of-seven collection after profitable Game 1.

The Lakers grew to become a significant weak point right into a energy in Game 1, writes our Sam Quinn.

… AND ALSO A GOOD MORNING TO THE LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

The Clippers would possibly not have had Paul George (and would possibly not have him in any respect this collection), however they’ve precisely what Russell Westbrook pointed to after creating a game-sealing block: middle.

Behind a 38-point Kawhi Leonard masterclass and grasp performs on each ends down the stretch, the Clippers stunned the Suns, 115-110, in Game 1 in Phoenix.

Leonard scored 13 issues in the fourth quarter, and Westbrook had an enormous affect right through: Despite taking pictures simply 3-19, he had 10 rebounds (5 offensive), 8 assists, two steals and 3 blocks.

The Clippers gained second-chance issues, 12-7, and issues off turnovers, 15-5.

This is the first time the Suns have misplaced with Kevin Durant in the lineup (they’re now 8-1).

Here’s our Brad Botkin on Westbrook, who did not let taking pictures struggles forestall him from making profitable performs.

Honorable mentions

And now not this type of just right morning for…



THE INJURED STARS: GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO, JA MORANT, TYLER HERRO AND PAUL GEORGE

The harm worm rears its unpleasant head apparently each postseason, however thru simply two days of playoffs, it is a bit over the top. Shortly after the George harm news, 3 extra large names suffered important accidents whilst taking part in.

It does not get any larger than Giannis Antetokounmpo, in fact, and the Bucks celebrity performed simply 11 mins sooner than being dominated out with a decrease again contusion.

The two-time MVP landed onerous after colliding with Kevin Love on a pressure overdue in the first quarter. He went to the locker room, returned in brief, left once more after which used to be dominated out for just right.

Mike Budenholzer mentioned X-rays got here again blank and Antetokounmpo is day by day. Game 2 is Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo, unsurprisingly, used to be sorely ignored in the Heat's 130-117 Game 1 disenchanted of the No. 1 seed. Jimmy Butler had 35 issues and 11 assists for the guests, who shot 60% (15-25) from 3 after going simply 34.4% (fourth-worst in the NBA) from deep in the common season.

Kevin Love nailed 4 3-pointers and had 18 issues. Here's our Jack Maloney on the wonder standout efficiency.

Miami did not emerge unscathed, although: Tyler Herro broke a couple of palms on his proper hand diving for a unfastened ball overdue in the first part and shall be out a number of weeks.

Earlier in the day, Ja Morant suffered a proper hand harm of his personal after touchdown awkwardly in the fourth quarter. Morant in an instant motioned for a sub and used to be in transparent ache even smartly after the recreation, when he mentioned his Game 2 standing is “in jeopardy.” X-rays got here again unfavourable and Game 2 is Wednesday.

Not so honorable mentions

Stanley Cup Playoffs start this night: Best collection, burning questions and extra 🏒



I am hoping you will have numerous televisions, as a result of the Stanley Cup Playoffs start this night, becoming a member of the NBA playoffs, the NFL Draft, the Champions League and a lot more in a hectic, busy spring sports activities window. Here’s the right way to watch all the motion on the ice cross down.

There’s clearly an extended approach to cross till somebody lifts Lord Stanley’s Cup, and our Austin Nivison has ranked all of the first-round collection. Coming in first is…

Nivison: “1. New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers — This series has it all. Both teams have stars up and down the lineup. Both teams have legitimate Stanley Cup aspirations. Both teams spent big to make splashes at the trade deadline. Both teams have rabid fan bases, and they do not like each other.”

As Austin says, you must be rooting for seven video games between the ones groups. As for what else you must be rooting for, this is Chris Bengel’s rooting information. We even have…

MLB Power Rankings, weekend recap: Cole carries Yankees ⚾



While it is nonetheless early (and, sure, I’ll stay announcing that till the summer time), it is not so early that we will’t get started having some takeaways. And one in every of the greatest ones? Gerrit Cole is admittedly dominating.

The Yankees megastar ripped thru the Twins, throwing a entire recreation that integrated 10 strikeouts, simply two hits and one stroll as the Yankees gained, 2-0. Cole is an ideal 4-0 in 4 begins with 0.95 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings. He’s laying the basis for a possible Cy Young run, writes our Mike Axisa.

Cole’s robust get started has the Yankees fourth in Matt Snyder’s newest MLB Power Rankings. Here’s the best 5:

1. Rays

2. Braves

3. Brewers

4. Yankees

5. Blue Jays

In case you ignored it, Sunday used to be Jackie Robinson Day, and Dayn Perry has an incredible characteristic on how Robinson’s time in the Negro Leagues is a key a part of his trail and his legacy.

Here are different best storylines round MLB presently:

Quinn Ewers named Texas starter, extra spring recreation takeaways 🏈



Arch Manning could have the mythical remaining identify, however Quinn Ewers is Texas‘ beginning quarterback after an excellent spring recreation.

The two former ballyhooed recruits — each No. 1 of their respective categories — were scuffling with for the best spot right through the spring.

But Ewers, the incumbent starter, finished 16 of 23 passes for 195 yards and a landing in the spring recreation.

Ewers had 15 landing passes and 6 interceptions in 10 video games remaining 12 months as a redshirt freshman after moving from Ohio State .

. Manning, a freshman, went simply 5 of 13 passes for 30 yards. Either he or fellow freshman Maalik Murphy will again up Ewers.

The Longhorns were not the best staff to get some quarterback readability over the weekend. Two-time protecting champion Georgia should change Stetson Bennett, and that struggle is a large one, writes our Ben Kercheval.

Kercheval: “Heading into summer months, this appears to be a two-man race between Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff; Gunner Stockton is a clear No. 3. Beck had the better performance on Saturday, starting 6 of 6 and ending with 231 yards and a score. Still, the competition to replace Stetson Bennett likely won’t be over until preseason camp.“

Here are all of our spring recreation takeaways.

