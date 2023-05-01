There is a recall on some General Mills Gold Medal flour

There is a recall on more than a few varieties of Gold Medal all-purpose flour because of issues over salmonella. General Mills, the mother or father corporate of the preferred flour emblem, issued the recall on two-, five-, and 10-pound luggage of Gold Medal bleached and unbleached all-purpose flour. These merchandise have expiration dates of March 27 and March 28, 2024.
Despite the recall, all different varieties of Gold Medal flour with out those expiration dates are protected for intake. General Mills advises customers who’ve purchased the affected flour to get rid of it and speak to General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 for a refund.
Gold Medal flour is a common staple discovered in lots of kitchens, and as news of the recall broke, other people have been involved whether or not they had the affected flour of their pantry. The flour packaging main points and Universal Product Codes (UPC) topic to the recall are:
- Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose two pound – Package UPC 000-16000-10710
- Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5 pound – Package UPC 000-16000-10610
- Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5 pound – Package UPC 000-16000-19610
- Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10 pound – Package UPC 000-16000-19580
The recall was once caused after a possible presence of salmonella was once found out throughout sampling of a five-pound bag of flour. The Food & Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn towards eating any uncooked merchandise made with flour, in addition to noting that most of the people with salmonella enjoy signs corresponding to diarrhea (once in a while bloody), fever, and abdomen cramps. Some might also enjoy nausea, vomiting, or complications. Symptoms can manifest inside of six hours and as much as six days after an infection and might last as long as 4 to seven days. If you enjoy any indicators of sickness, please seek the advice of your physician.