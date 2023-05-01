There is a recall on some General Mills Gold Medal flour





There is a recall on more than a few varieties of Gold Medal all-purpose flour because of issues over salmonella. General Mills, the mother or father corporate of the preferred flour emblem, issued the recall on two-, five-, and 10-pound luggage of Gold Medal bleached and unbleached all-purpose flour. These merchandise have expiration dates of March 27 and March 28, 2024.

Despite the recall, all different varieties of Gold Medal flour with out those expiration dates are protected for intake. General Mills advises customers who’ve purchased the affected flour to get rid of it and speak to General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 for a refund.

- Advertisement - Gold Medal flour is a common staple discovered in lots of kitchens, and as news of the recall broke, other people have been involved whether or not they had the affected flour of their pantry. The flour packaging main points and Universal Product Codes (UPC) topic to the recall are:

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose two pound – Package UPC 000-16000-10710

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5 pound – Package UPC 000-16000-10610

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5 pound – Package UPC 000-16000-19610

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10 pound – Package UPC 000-16000-19580