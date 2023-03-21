There aren’t enough homes in Texas, and lawmakers want to do something about it – Houston Public Media

https://cdn.houstonpublicmedia.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/21102938/affordable-housing-bills-HM-032123.mp3?source=rss-feed

The emerging price of housing is not anything new in Texas. Housing in the state continues to be in prime call for. And, in accordance to housing advocates, developers, and actual property mavens, homes throughout Texas simply are not being constructed speedy enough to stay alongside of call for.

According to the housing fairness company Up For Growth’s newest housing underproduction report, Texas wanted just about 330,000 extra homes constructed in 2019 on my own to stay alongside of call for that yr.

Some expenses in Austin are designed to deal with house building and housing affordability. In the above audio, Houston Matters host Craig Cohen talks it over with Joshua Fechter, who studies on city affairs for the Texas Tribune and along side Lucy Tomkins reported on this final weekend for the Tribune.