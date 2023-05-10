

The Top 10 Places for (*10*) Best Wings: A Finger-Licking Good Guide

Are you a rooster wing enthusiast taking a look out for the most efficient wings in America? If so, you are able to want to check out our information to the best possible 10 places for (*10*) easiest wings. From standard buffalo wings to unique and artistic style combinations, we’ve got got you covered.

1. Anchor Bar, Buffalo, NY

The birthplace of the buffalo wing, Anchor Bar is a must-visit holiday spot for any wing fanatic. Founded in 1935, Anchor Bar’s unique buffalo wings are however a crowd favorite in recent years.

2. Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Nashville, TN

Known for their extremely spiced take on the antique rooster wing, Hattie B’s provides wings ranging from “Southern” (subtle) to “Shut the Cluck Up” (further sizzling).

3. Pok Pok Wing, Portland, OR

Pok Pok Wing’s Vietnamese-style fish sauce wings have been featured on Food Network’s “Best Thing I Ever Ate” and are a favorite among Portland locals.

4. Bonchon, Multiple Locations

(*10*) Korean-style wings are double-fried for further crispiness and are to be had in numerous flavors, along side soy garlic and extremely spiced.

5. Wingstop, Multiple Locations

With over 1,500 puts nationwide, Wingstop is a go-to spot for standard buffalo wings and artistic flavors like lemon pepper and garlic parmesan.

6. Pluckers Wing Bar, Austin, TX

Offering over 20 different wing flavors ranging from subtle to “Fire in the Hole,” Pluckers Wing Bar is a must-visit spot for those visiting Austin.

7. Sticky’s Finger Joint, New York, NY

Sticky’s Finger Joint provides unique and artistic wing flavors like S’mores and General Tso’s while however providing antique buffalo wings.

8. The Wing Dome, Seattle, WA

Known for their 7-alarm wings, The Wing Dome moreover provides antique buffalo wings and unique flavors like peanut butter and jelly.

9. Central BBQ, Memphis, TN

While necessarily recognized for their barbecue, Central BBQ’s dry-rubbed smoked wings are a fan favorite among locals and visitors alike.

10. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Multiple Locations

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que provides smoked wings in flavors like Wango Tango (sweet and extremely spiced) and Devil’s Duel (further sizzling).

Conclusion

Whether you might be inside the mood for antique buffalo wings or unique and artistic flavors, the ones top 10 places for (*10*) easiest wings are positive to meet your cravings. Don’t be afraid to check out something new and let us know which wing spot is your favorite!

