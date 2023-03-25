The story of the Dallas woman who survived a brutal attack

“I wasn’t gonna let anybody take me out,” Racina Clark advised WFAA.

DALLAS — On the morning of Feb. 22, grandma of 4 Racina Clark went to paintings at the CubeSmart off Forest Lane in Dallas.

“I was screaming bloody murder for someone to help me,” she advised WFAA in tears.

Clark was once approached by means of a buyer, now known by means of an arrest affidavit as 35-year-old Crue Carrington.

“[Then] he just started stabbing me,” Clark cried.

“He kept on doing it, and he kept on telling me, ‘You’re gonna f**king die, b**ch, you’re gonna f**king die!'”

“And I [asked him,] ‘why are you doing this to me? I have grandbabies, I have kids. I want to live, why are you doing this to me?'”

Clark by no means were given her resolution.

Carrington, in line with police, left after stabbing Clark roughly 30 instances.

“The final number [of stab wounds] was 42,” she stated.

“I just felt my belly, and I pulled up my hand full of blood,” Clark stated.

“And I was like… I’ve got to get out of here, or I’m going to die. I got on my hands and knees, and I crawled up the wall, opened that door and I just ran.”

Clark flagged down a bystander, who she stated put her in his truck, and drove her to the medical institution.

“The light turned green,” Clark stated. “And another car hit us head-on.”

Clark stated she and the bystander were given in a crash so unhealthy the automobile would not get started.

“I remember hitting the dashboard and hiding in between the two seats,” she stated. “I got like this really bright light coming over me and I said, ‘I’m fading, I’m falling out.'”

But by some means Clark held out lengthy sufficient for an ambulance to achieve her and take her to Parkland Hospital.

When she arrived, her surgeons came upon she’d had a stroke, were given a blood clot, and had deep stab wounds to her intestines, liver, gallbladder, colon, and blood vessels.

“When I heard about [Racina,] I was honestly quite frankly surprised [she was] still alive,” Dr. Dale Butler stated.

Dr. Butler and Dr. Hillary Prince, each trauma surgeons at Parkland and UTSW school, set to work on Clark temporarily.

“Check her airway, check her breathing, check for circulation,” Dr. Prince stated.

“You’re having to focus on two concurrent algorithms of, she was stabbed, but she was also in a car wreck,” Dr. Butler stated. “So, it’s a lot of complex medical decision-making.”

Clark’s youngsters rushed to her bedside earlier than she was once taken again to surgical treatment.

“Within seconds, we were given a chaplain,” Clark’s daughter, Jessica Ramirez stated.

“I was just focused on her making it,” her son-in-law, Mark Ramirez added.

Racina, crying, advised WFAA she advised her youngsters she beloved them, good-bye, and thanks.

“Just in general, thank you for letting me be your mom,” Clark cried.

Jessica reassured her mom she’d make it out of surgical treatment.

“She was once coated in blood, coated in sheets, her face was once all bloody,” Jessica defined.

“[It was] basically her telling us goodbye, and her telling us we’ve got to be strong. And we were like, ‘you’re fine, you’re going to be fine, you’re here.'”

Three surgical procedures and the care of 100 clinical pros later, Racina no longer handiest survived however was once additionally launched from Parkland two weeks later.

“For a patient to be that injured, and then be discharged two weeks later,” Dr. Butler stated.

“I mean I was blown away by that when one of my colleagues told me she left the hospital.”

Both Dr. Butler and Dr. Prince credit Racina’s combat and can to are living.

“Whenever I saw her, she had a smile on her face,” Dr. Prince stated. “Which…I can’t say that would’ve been my demeanor after going through something like this. But she’s been truly very inspirational and very resilient.”

“A lot of patients, honestly, can become depressed,” Dr. Butler added. “They can just give up. And they require a lot of external motivation. But I think she was remarkable because it was all within her.”

“She didn’t come in acting like a victim,” Dr. Prince stated. “You could tell she had strength of character going into the trauma bay.”

Clark’s power and persona are simply as obtrusive as she recovers from her daughter’s townhome, the place she invited us to come back to talk along with her.

“I feel like if [my story] touches one person out there, to help someone else, then I’ve succeeded.”

Clark advised WFAA she desires our audience to understand they have got a combat in them, too.

“She’s helping someone else, with her story and her strength,” Mark stated.

Clark stated she additionally shared her story to ship a message to the guy accused of just about killing her.