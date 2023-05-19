The Rev. Timothy Keller, Pioneering Manhattan Evangelist, Dies at 72

The Rev. Timothy J. Keller, a best-selling creator and theorist of Christianity who carried out a contemporary miracle of his personal — organising a theologically orthodox church in Manhattan that attracted 1000’s of younger skilled fans — died on Friday at his house in Manhattan. He was once 72.

His loss of life was once introduced by way of Redeemer City to City, a company affiliated with Redeemer Presbyterian Church. Mr. Keller announced on Twitter in December 2021 that he had Stage 4 pancreatic most cancers.

Mr. Keller, whose most effective earlier enjoy within the pulpit were at a blue-collar congregation in a rural Virginia parish, moved together with his spouse and 3 sons to New York in 1987 and, with neither hearth nor brimstone, launched into what New York mag hyperbolized as “close to a theological suicide mission — to create a strictly conservative Christian church in the heart of Sodom.”