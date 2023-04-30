The Rangers were swept out of Cincinnati, what went wrong? | Locked On Rangers





On April seventeenth, the Texas Rangers were feeling assured, recent off their first collection win in opposition to the Astros in 5 years. They were in first position within the American League West department and about to stand a stretch of video games in opposition to the suffering Kansas City Royals, Oakland A’s, and Cincinnati Reds. But, because the pronouncing is going, not anything is ever simple in baseball. Ten days later, the Rangers completed their nine-game stretch with a 5-4 document, together with a disappointing sweep via the Reds.

To make issues worse, the Reds were within the midst of a six-game shedding streak ahead of dealing with the Rangers. During the collection, the Reds received two video games by way of walk-off and swept the Rangers, who misplaced via a trifling 4 runs in general. On a crossover version of Locked On Rangers, host Brice Paterik was once joined via the cohosts of Locked On Reds, Steve Offenbaker and Jeff Carr, to check the collection.

Paterik commented, “This is an unacceptable result to this series…now there are expectations on the Rangers. They were exceeding them heading into the series.” The Rangers had received two of their earlier 3 video games in opposition to the A’s, and the expectancy was once that they’d have no less than the similar outcome in opposition to the suffering Reds. Instead, they were swept, and the video games were all shut in nature.

While the sweep was once because of a mix of elements, from the Rangers’ standpoint, the largest factor was once their bullpen. The center recreation on Tuesday was once the worst of the 3, the place the Rangers misplaced a 6-1 lead heading into the ground of the 8th inning. A mix of Cole Ragans and Ian Kennedy gave up six runs on 5 hits, and the Reds took a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The Rangers’ bullpen was once additionally a topic within the different two video games, with walk-off victories via the Reds. On Monday, reliever Dane Dunning loaded the bases with a stroll, and José LeClerc issued two walks with the bases loaded, permitting the Reds to tie the sport. LeClerc began the ground of the 9th with a stroll to Jonathan India, which became a run after a handed ball and a unmarried. The Rangers were just about successful each video games, however the bullpen allow them to down.

Paterik famous that the Rangers have had so much of first-time managers up to now decade, corresponding to Ron Washington, Chris Woodward, and Jeff Bannister. Bruce Bochy, the present supervisor, is a tactical supervisor who makes logical bullpen strikes, even though they do not finally end up operating in some video games.

The Rangers haven’t any time to stay in this sweep as a result of they’re returning house to play 4 video games in opposition to the New York Yankees. Paterik is assured that the group will soar again and proceed to get well. They have so much of baseball left to play, and the rest can occur. Be certain to pay attention and subscribe to Locked On Rangers anywhere you to find your podcasts!