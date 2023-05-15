The Process should officially be over in Philadelphia, plus the AL East is dominating other divisions

This article is a model of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, offering a day-to-day information to the global of sports activities. To obtain it in your inbox each weekday morning, join right here.

An excellent morning to everybody, however particularly to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. With the sequence towards the 76ers on the line, Tatum got here again from a 1-for-15 taking pictures droop to down 4 3-pointers and drive a Game 7. But that used to be simply the starting. Tatum then proceeded to attain an improbable 51 issues in Game 7, main the Celtics to a 112-88 victory and turning into the 2d participant in NBA historical past to attain 50-plus issues in a playoff recreation. Boston has now gained six playoff sequence in a row towards Philadelphia, however the Heat may not be such a very simple opponent in the Eastern Conference Finals. The two groups will face off for a record-tying fourth time in the trendy technology.

After the recreation, Tatum optimistically declared himself to be “humbly, one of the best basketball players in the world.” He’ll wish to handle that stage of play to defeat the Heat, who saved him out of the NBA Finals final 12 months.

Elsewhere in the NBA, Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers suffered an epic cave in in Game 7, main our Bill Reiter to name for Rivers to be let cross. Joel Embiid struggled on each ends of the courtroom, whilst James Harden went scoreless in the fourth quarter for 3 consecutive video games. The long term of the 76ers stays unsure, however adjustments are for sure impending.

In other sports activities news, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies has been suspended after brandishing a gun in an Instagram Live video. The Grizzlies and NBA are nonetheless investigating and feature now not but decided his punishment.

Over in Major League Baseball, the AL East is proving to be extremely aggressive with all 5 groups, together with the Orioles, incomes spots in the most sensible 10 of the newest MLB energy ratings. The Orioles, in explicit, have come a ways from their 3 consecutive 100-loss seasons, now boasting a powerful offense and one in every of the best possible bullpens in baseball.

Finally, in golfing news, Jason Day has damaged his five-year drought with a win at the Byron Nelson. Day’s victory is particularly significant because it marks his first win since his mom passed on to the great beyond from most cancers final 12 months. He is now more likely to be ranked 3rd or fourth going into subsequent week’s PGA Championship.