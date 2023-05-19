



Since he took place of job, Governor Greg Abbott (R) of Texas has presided over a minimum of seven mass shootings in public puts, together with the state’s worst mass taking pictures and deadliest faculty taking pictures. In reaction to requires more potent gun laws, Abbott has brushed aside such requests however has supported increasing the rights of gun homeowners as an alternative. He has proposed expanding consequences for unlawful gun use, making an investment in psychological well being, and advocating for prayer and extra frame armor to handle gun violence. Abbott’s management has additionally made it more straightforward for folks to hold weapons in public and harder for native governments to keep an eye on them. Recent experiences recommend that almost all of the state’s 19 mass shootings over the last six many years have been performed via males who had legally got firearms.

Abbott has funneled $25 billion into the state’s behavioral well being plan, in keeping with the Texas Tribune, even though a up to date document from the nonprofit, Mental Health America, ranked Texas closing within the U.S. for get entry to to psychological well being care. Abbott’s answers for addressing gun violence have now not resonated with critics who’ve steered the governor to lift the age to shop for semi-automatic guns, ban high-capacity magazines, and support background exams.

The closing seven public mass shootings in Texas happened underneath Abbott’s watch. In the Dallas Downtown Police Shooting of 2016, the gunman legally bought the firearms he used within the assault, together with an assault-style rifle. During Abbott’s watch, Texas has made it felony to hold handguns in public and not using a allow and to legalize gun silencers. Abbott additionally declared that Texas is a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State,” protective citizens from federal gun keep watch over laws amid emerging requires motion. In reaction to the Sutherland Springs Church Shooting, through which the state’s worst mass taking pictures happened, Abbott many times driven faith and God because the option to save you any long term gun violence whilst rejecting requires gun reform.

- Advertisement -

After the Santa Fe High School Shooting in 2018, Abbott said that prayers have been inadequate and steered motion to stop tragedies from going down once more. However, many survivors have been upset with the governor’s movements, and a few felt his reaction was once too susceptible. After the El Paso Walmart Shooting in 2019, the shooter legally bought the AK-style rifle used within the assault. He advised police that he had ordered the rifle on-line from Romania and picked it up at a gun retailer close to his Dallas house. The self-proclaimed white nationalist mentioned he was once concentrated on (*7*) and was hoping that his movements would deter Hispanic immigrants from coming to the U.S.

Critics of Abbott have steered him to take extra motion to stop long term gun violence in Texas. They level to the rise in mass shootings right through his tenure and the loss of growth on more potent gun laws. While Abbott has invested in psychological well being and supported the rights of gun homeowners, many really feel that it isn’t sufficient to stop long term tragedies.