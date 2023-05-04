The Number of Troops Georgia Sent to Fight in WWII | Georgia

Before officially getting into World War II in December 1941, the United States established itself as “the arsenal of democracy,” supplying in a foreign country allies with guns to confront the fascist risk posed by way of the Axis powers. By warfare’s finish, the U.S. no longer handiest produced just about two-thirds of Allied army apparatus, nevertheless it additionally mobilized over 16.3 million troops – greater than some other Allied nation aside from the Soviet Union.

In 1945, the overall 12 months of WWII, an estimated 12.2 million Americans served in the army, up from handiest about 334,500 in 1939, the 12 months the warfare started with Germany’s invasion of Poland. The mass army mobilization – together with each draftees and volunteers – used to be the most important in U.S. historical past and drew 1000’s of women and men from all 48 states, in addition to Alaska and Hawaii, neither of which have been granted statehood on the time of the warfare.

About 229,174 Americans living in Georgia enlisted to combat in World War II, the eleventh maximum amongst states, in accordance to Army and Army Air Forces enlistment information from The National Archives, adjusted to account for reporting gaps.

Against a inhabitants of 3,123,723 on the time, in accordance to information from the 1940 census, which means that about 7.3% of Georgia’s whole inhabitants enlisted all the way through WWII, the 20 th greatest proportion amongst states.

All state-level enlistment knowledge is from The National Archives. State citizens who enlisted in the U.S. Navy or Marine Corps weren’t regarded as. About 13% of information may no longer be scanned and are lacking from the database. To account for this shortfall, we added 13% to the quantity of each and every state’s reported enlistees to calculate our ultimate estimates.

