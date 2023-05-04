Thursday, May 4, 2023
The Number of Troops Georgia Sent to Fight in WWII | Georgia

Before officially getting into World War II in December 1941, the United States established itself as “the arsenal of democracy,” supplying in a foreign country allies with guns to confront the fascist risk posed by way of the Axis powers. By warfare’s finish, the U.S. no longer handiest produced just about two-thirds of Allied army apparatus, nevertheless it additionally mobilized over 16.3 million troops – greater than some other Allied nation aside from the Soviet Union.

In 1945, the overall 12 months of WWII, an estimated 12.2 million Americans served in the army, up from handiest about 334,500 in 1939, the 12 months the warfare started with Germany’s invasion of Poland. The mass army mobilization – together with each draftees and volunteers – used to be the most important in U.S. historical past and drew 1000’s of women and men from all 48 states, in addition to Alaska and Hawaii, neither of which have been granted statehood on the time of the warfare.

About 229,174 Americans living in Georgia enlisted to combat in World War II, the eleventh maximum amongst states, in accordance to Army and Army Air Forces enlistment information from The National Archives, adjusted to account for reporting gaps.

Against a inhabitants of 3,123,723 on the time, in accordance to information from the 1940 census, which means that about 7.3% of Georgia’s whole inhabitants enlisted all the way through WWII, the 20 th greatest proportion amongst states.

All state-level enlistment knowledge is from The National Archives. State citizens who enlisted in the U.S. Navy or Marine Corps weren’t regarded as. About 13% of information may no longer be scanned and are lacking from the database. To account for this shortfall, we added 13% to the quantity of each and every state’s reported enlistees to calculate our ultimate estimates.

Rank State Est. Army enlistment in WWII Share of 1940 pop. who enlisted (%) Total casualties from state
1 New York 1,052,268 7.8 31,215
2 Pennsylvania 583,132 5.9 26,554
3 California 579,052 8.4 17,022
4 Ohio 492,735 7.1 16,828
5 Texas 452,159 7.0 15,764
6 Massachusetts 342,401 7.9 10,033
7 New Jersey 324,956 7.8 10,372
8 Illinois 304,303 3.9 18,601
9 North Carolina 261,613 7.3 7,109
10 Tennessee 238,039 8.2 6,528
11 Georgia 229,174 7.3 5,701
12 Indiana 222,436 6.5 8,131
13 Alabama 209,261 7.4 5,114
14 Missouri 206,252 5.4 8,003
15 Michigan 180,139 3.4 12,885
16 Kentucky 174,612 6.1 6,802
17 Mississippi 168,744 7.7 3,555
18 Connecticut 163,462 9.6 4,347
19 Oklahoma 154,411 6.6 5,474
20 Virginia 153,089 5.7 6,007
21 Wisconsin 152,498 4.9 7,038
22 Florida 144,839 7.6 3,540
23 South Carolina 129,788 6.8 3,423
24 West Virginia 125,551 6.6 4,865
25 Washington 124,995 7.2 3,941
26 Iowa 109,591 4.3 5,633
27 Louisiana 107,099 4.5 3,964
28 Maryland 95,469 5.2 4,375
29 Minnesota 92,990 3.3 6,462
30 Oregon 84,565 7.8 2,835
31 Arkansas 83,379 4.3 3,814
32 Maine 72,361 8.5 2,156
33 Kansas 70,897 3.9 4,526
34 Rhode Island 64,256 9.0 1,669
35 Colorado 51,509 4.6 2,697
36 Utah 46,205 8.4 1,450
37 Montana 43,844 7.8 1,553
38 New Hampshire 41,752 8.5 1,203
39 Idaho 41,152 7.8 1,419
40 Nebraska 40,553 3.1 2,976
41 New Mexico 39,005 7.3 2,032
42 Arizona 34,399 6.9 1,613
43 Vermont 27,144 7.6 874
44 North Dakota 20,635 3.2 1,626
45 South Dakota 20,598 3.2 1,426
46 Delaware 20,154 7.6 579
47 Hawaii 15,965 3.8 689
48 Nevada 11,784 10.7 349
49 Wyoming 11,342 4.5 652
50 Alaska 2,068 2.9 91

 

