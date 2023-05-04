The Number of Troops Colorado Sent to Fight in WWII | Colorado

Before officially coming into World War II in December 1941, the United States established itself as “the arsenal of democracy,” supplying in another country allies with guns to confront the fascist risk posed by means of the Axis powers. By conflict’s finish, the U.S. now not simplest produced just about two-thirds of Allied army apparatus, however it additionally mobilized over 16.3 million troops – greater than every other Allied nation with the exception of the Soviet Union.

In 1945, the general yr of WWII, an estimated 12.2 million Americans served in the army, up from simplest about 334,500 in 1939, the yr the conflict started with Germany’s invasion of Poland. The mass army mobilization – together with each draftees and volunteers – was once the most important in U.S. historical past and drew 1000’s of women and men from all 48 states, in addition to Alaska and Hawaii, neither of which have been granted statehood on the time of the conflict.

About 51,509 Americans dwelling in Colorado enlisted to struggle in World War II, the sixteenth fewest amongst states, in accordance to Army and Army Air Forces enlistment data from The National Archives, adjusted to account for reporting gaps.

Against a inhabitants of 1,123,296 on the time, in accordance to data from the 1940 census, which means that about 4.6% of Colorado’s whole inhabitants enlisted right through WWII, the 14th smallest percentage amongst states.

All state-level enlistment knowledge is from The National Archives. State citizens who enlisted in the U.S. Navy or Marine Corps weren’t regarded as. About 13% of data may just now not be scanned and are lacking from the database. To account for this shortfall, we added 13% to the quantity of each and every state’s reported enlistees to calculate our ultimate estimates.

