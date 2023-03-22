Thursday, March 23, 2023
The Number of People Killed by Police Officers in Florida in the Last 10 Years | Florida

Since the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020, police departments across the country have come under intense scrutiny for excessive use of force, particularly for incidents involving Black suspects. George Floyd’s murder is one of many in recent years that highlight the abuses of power that have been present in American law enforcement for centuries.

Police officers are often called to respond to dangerous and violent situations, and are issued service weapons to defend themselves and the public. More than 1,000 suspects are killed by law enforcement in the U.S. each year, and the majority of those killings are deemed to be justified by oversight officials.

Over the 10 years from 2013 to 2022, a reported 11,160 people were killed by police officers in the United States, according to Mapping Police Violence, a research collaborative that collects data on police killings across the nation. Adjusting for population, this comes out to around 3.4 police killings for every 100,000 people. However, the number of police killings in the last 10 years varies considerably from state to state.

In Florida, 769 police killings were reported from 2013 to 2022, or about 3.6 for every 100,000 residents, the 25th most among states. While there are a multitude of relevant factors to consider when deadly force is used, 48% of those killed by police (with available data) did not have a gun, and 28% were fleeing.

Among cases involving deadly use of force that are no longer pending further review, 98% of officers involved were not disciplined or charged with a crime.

All data related to police killings is from Mapping Police Violence, a research collaborative that collects data on police killings across the nation from the country’s three largest comprehensive and impartial crowdsourced databases. Population- adjusted figures were calculated using five-year 2021 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

 

State Police killings per 100,000 residents, 2013-2022 Total police killings, 2013-2022 Officers involved with a killing, not disciplined or charged with a crime (%) Suspects killed who did not have a gun (%) Suspects killed who were fleeing (%)
New Mexico 10.6 223 98 38 40
Alaska 8.8 65 100 44 37
Oklahoma 7.5 296 96 50 35
Arizona 6.9 492 99 47 30
Wyoming 6.2 36 100 49 35
Colorado 6.2 352 98 39 42
Montana 6.0 65 100 38 41
Nevada 5.9 179 98 43 35
West Virginia 5.4 98 100 41 38
Mississippi 5.3 158 93 45 42
Arkansas 4.9 147 98 45 27
Missouri 4.8 295 97 37 38
Louisiana 4.7 219 93 44 31
Idaho 4.4 79 98 33 32
South Dakota 4.3 38 100 46 24
Alabama 4.2 211 95 44 34
California 4.2 1,656 98 60 32
Kentucky 4.1 183 97 40 33
Washington 4.1 310 99 53 34
Tennessee 4.1 279 97 48 34
Georgia 4.0 430 95 47 35
Oregon 4.0 168 100 44 31
Utah 3.9 126 99 49 36
Kansas 3.6 107 99 41 38
Florida 3.6 769 98 48 28
Texas 3.6 1,038 94 45 33
South Carolina 3.6 181 90 42 33
Maine 3.5 47 100 43 21
Hawaii 3.3 48 97 69 25
North Carolina 3.0 312 96 41 26
Maryland 2.9 178 94 56 25
Nebraska 2.9 56 97 47 18
Indiana 2.8 190 98 37 30
North Dakota 2.7 21 100 47 36
Wisconsin 2.7 156 98 50 29
Vermont 2.6 17 100 71 38
Delaware 2.6 26 100 42 38
Ohio 2.6 310 95 49 28
Virginia 2.2 191 89 50 26
Iowa 2.1 66 100 45 40
Minnesota 2.1 117 92 47 27
Illinois 2.0 257 94 43 44
New Hampshire 2.0 27 100 46 12
Pennsylvania 1.9 245 94 48 26
Michigan 1.9 189 97 42 22
New Jersey 1.5 139 91 64 23
Connecticut 1.3 46 97 61 33
New York 1.2 235 95 59 29
Massachusetts 1.1 78 96 57 31
Rhode Island 0.8 9 100 44 67

 

This article First appeared in the center square

