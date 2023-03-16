The New Prime Time for TV News: Afternoons

There’s a brand new high time in TV news: the afternoons.

The greatest draw on Fox News isn’t Tucker Carlson or Sean Hannity; it’s “The Five,” the 5 p.m. chat display that, except for for are living sports activities and the hit drama “Yellowstone,” was once closing yr’s most-watched program on all of cable TV.

In January, Ari Melber’s 6 p.m. prison affairs program outranked the whole lot else on MSNBC — the primary time within the community’s 27 years {that a} display outdoor the prime-time window of 8 to 11 p.m. took peak honors. On CNN, Erin Burnett at 7 p.m. and Jake Tapper at 4 p.m. drew larger audiences than the once-peerless night time lineup.

Since their inception within the mid-Nineties, 24-hour cable networks have fixated at the cult of high time, when megawatt personalities like Keith Olbermann, Megyn Kelly and Rachel Maddow minted dependable lovers. Anchors’ careers peaked once they landed a display at those maximum watched and maximum profitable hours of the day.

Now, like nearly the whole lot else within the TV news trade, that’s converting. Instead of flipping on CNN at 8 p.m. for the newest at the presidency or the pandemic, audience are dipping in sooner than dinner after which drifting away. Mr. Melber and Nicolle Wallace, who hosts a 4 p.m. display, expanded their audiences prior to now yr, whilst rankings for maximum prime-time news presentations declined or stagnated.