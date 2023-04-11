The most expensive license plate in the world just sold at auction for $15 million

A license plate just sold at auction for just about $15 million U.S. greenbacks — making it the world’s most expensive plate. A plate with the quantity 7 sold in Dubai for 55 million dirhams, Emirates Auctions introduced final week.

The auction area specializes in vehicles and license plates, and buyers can bid on prominent quantity plates in the United Arab Emirates.

- Advertisement -

The corporate has in the past held the report for most expensive plate sold, auctioning off the 1 license plate in 2008 for 52 million dirhams, or about $14.2 million U.S., according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The 7 license plate, which could also be accompanied by way of the letter P to observe the structure of Dubai license plates, has now beat that report by way of about $800,000 U.S.

مزاد أنبل رقم الخيري الذي نظمته الإمارات للمزادات يسجل رقما قياسيا جديدا على مستوى العالم ويدخل موسوعة جينيس للأرقام القياسية، ببيعه رقم اللوحة p7، بـ55مليون درهم ليصبح بذلك أغلى رقم في العالم، والذي سيعود ريعه كاملا لدعم جهود حملة “وقف المليار وجبة” pic.twitter.com/8qi77HiKmG — Emirates Auction الامارات للمزادات (@emiratesauction) April 8, 2023

The license plate auction advantages the charity 1 Billion Meals Endowment, based by way of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, to deliver meals to communities suffering with meals lack of confidence round the world.

- Advertisement -

Other international locations additionally auction off particular license plates. Earlier this 12 months, Hong Kong held a Lunar New Year auction of several vanity plates. The one who took house the most cash: The letter R, going for 25.5 million Hong Kong greenbacks (about $3.25 million U.S.).

Before that, the letter W used to be purchased for 26 million Hong Kong greenbacks (about $3.3 million U.S.) in 2021, according to the nation’s Transportation and Logistics Bureau.

It’ll price you some distance much less, on the other hand, in the U.S.: Drivers can normally obtain self-importance plates for their vehicles by way of paying an preliminary price plus an annual price. There are {qualifications} for the plates. In New York State, for instance, the plate is $60 up entrance and $31.25 every year. The phrases on self-importance plates will have to now not be obscene, they may be able to’t have just one letter they usually can not have six numbers and one letter, among other rules.

- Advertisement -

In New York, you’ll additionally switch the plates to a brand new automotive you buy, or retailer them when your automotive is taken off the highway, if you wish to stay the mixture on the self-importance plate, according to the New York Department of Motor Vehicles. The laws and prices for self-importance plates range by way of state — however do not way the world’s most expensive.

Trending News