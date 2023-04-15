The Latest: War in Ukraine: Document Says Ukrainian Agent Attacked Plane in Belarus Against Orders

Leaked U.S. intelligence paperwork point out that Ecuador’s right-wing executive in contemporary months thought to be sending Soviet-designed MI-17 helicopters to Ukraine, a transfer supported by way of the United States.

Ecuador would had been the primary Latin American nation to ship guns to Kyiv, in step with the paperwork. It was once no longer transparent from the leaked paperwork whether or not Ecuador adopted thru.

Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry denied any negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday, announcing in a observation {that a} “donation of military goods and supplies is not mentioned in the Ecuadorean legislation, so an operation of these characteristics would be impossible.”

The political and financial dating between Ecuador and Russia grew shut beneath the presidency of Rafael Correa, in step with Juan Carlos Herrera, a global regulation professor in Quito with a focal point on Russia and Ukraine. Mr. Correa, a leftist, served from 2007 to 2017.

In 2021, Ecuador’s exports to Russia totaled nearly $1 billion — its 5th largest vacation spot after the United States, China, Panama and Chile.

But Mr. Herrera mentioned that Ecuador’s dating with Russia were strained because the conflict in Ukraine started, in February 2022. The nation’s president, Guillermo Lasso, condemned Russia’s invasion in an instant and expressed his full support to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in a telephone name ultimate June.

In a leaked research classified “top secret” and dated February of this yr, U.S. intelligence officers wrote that the Russian army advisable postponing financial ties with Ecuador if the helicopter switch took place.

The research gives a window into the geopolitical stability many nations are seeking to strike because the conflict drags on.

At least 3 of Latin America’s biggest nations — Argentina, Brazil and Colombia, all led by way of leftists — have refused to ship guns to Ukraine, with leaders arguing that they’re going to no longer take facets in the conflict.

Vladimir Rouvinski, a political scientist at Icesi University in Colombia who research Russian members of the family with Latin America, mentioned Latin American nations have been seeking to keep out of the struggle “because they are afraid.”

“They are not sure how this war is going to end, how the new rules of the game are going to be,” he mentioned. “They are worried about the change in the international order.”

According to the leaked U.S. intelligence overview, Ecuador was once hoping to ship its ageing MI-17 helicopters to Ukraine and convince the United States to offer choice plane. Ecuadorean officers had requested for U.S. strengthen for offering the Soviet-era helicopters to Kyiv.

The possible switch was once first reported by way of Ecuadorean news media in January.

It stays unclear if American officers made a company promise to exchange the Ecuadorean plane must they be despatched to Kyiv, or although the association moved ahead.

But Laura Richardson, the commander of the U.S. Southern Command, mentioned at an Atlantic Council discussion in January that the federal government was once running with Latin American nations to donate Russian apparatus to Ukraine and exchange it with U.S. apparatus. She added that they have been “taking advantage” of Russia’s incapacity to give you the nations with new army apparatus.

Ecuadorean officers knew that sending their previous guns to Kyiv may anger their buying and selling spouse Moscow, the leaked research mentioned.

The research is going on to mention that the Ecuadoreans have been nonetheless prone to donate the helicopters to Ukraine — however added that they might additionally alternate their minds.

“Without prompt U.S. logistic support,” the research says, “Ecuador may reconsider its planned donation in the face of Russian economic pressure and domestic political pressure.”