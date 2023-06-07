The Latest on the DACA Hearings and Immigration in the U.S. – Houston Public Media

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/ondemand.houstonpublicmedia.org/town-square/TSEM-Tue-060623.mp3?source=rss-feed

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT.

The long term of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) is in the fingers of U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, as 1000’s of dreamers enrolled in the program anxiously await what the resolution may just imply for them.

First, we discuss with Charles Foster, Chairman of Foster Global, an immigration regulation company, who explains the historical past of DACA and what the criminal choices are for the 1000’s of dreamers who can be impacted if Judge Hanen terminates the program.

Then, we are joined by way of Cesar Espinosa who explains the techniques FIEL Houston supplies in addition to its project to empower the immigrant neighborhood in Houston, the state of Texas, and the U.S.

We additionally communicate to University of Houston Associate Professor of Law, Daniel Morales, who discusses the newest in immigration-related news in the U.S., together with the investigation over two non-public planes that delivered migrants to California and the historical past at the back of immigration and its financial affect.

Guests:

Charles Foster

Daniel Morales

Associate Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center

Cesar Espinosa



