The latest on the Coney Island casino

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Developers who need to construct a 3-billion greenback casino and resort advanced in Coney Island met with neighborhood contributors Wednesday evening. Thor Equities, Saratoga Casino Holdings, the Chickasaw Nation, and Legends are running on their utility to put up to the New York State Gaming Commission.

They are hoping to win certainly one of best 3 casino licenses for downstate New York.

Their proposed plan referred to as “The Coney” would come with a casino, resort, indoor waterpark, and a museum. “They’ve been telling you there’s going to be a bridge, you ain’t getting no bridge!” One resident yelled all over the public portion a part of the assembly.

“We don’t want to see a casino, we don’t want to see people in the community becoming addicted to gambling, and then going bankrupt,” mentioned Alice Pote of United Front Against Displacement.

As prior to now reported by means of PIX11, the pageant is fierce for casino licenses.

Developers also are hoping for the proper to open a casino in Times Square and every other workforce desires to construct close to Willets Point by means of Citi Field. In addition to the 3 builders who need to open a casino in several portions of the town, every other workforce desires to open a casino out on Long Island.

“Ultimately the proposal will bring more jobs and economic growth to the area,” mentioned Robert Cornegy, a expert on the casino venture for Coney Island. He additionally added that having extra process may save you crime, and a non-public safety pressure together with an enhanced police pressure will make the house in Brooklyn more secure.