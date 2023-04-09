The Last Ride : Up First : NPR

toggle caption - Advertisement - William DeShazer/Naples Daily News - Advertisement -

In the autumn of 2003, Felipe Santos, a 23-year-old undocumented migrant employee from Mexico went lacking after a minor fender bender in Naples, Florida. Three months later, 27-year-old Terrance Williams disappeared from the similar stretch of street. Both had been males of colour and each had been closing sighted at the back of a police automotive, pushed by means of the similar white Sheriff’s deputy. Today, we carry you the primary episode of “The Last Ride,” an investigative collection exploring why, just about two decades later, those disappearances stay unsolved.

The first two episodes of The Last Ride are out now:

The Last Ride is a joint manufacturing from USA TODAY Network’s Naples Daily News and The News-Press, and NPR member station WGCU Public Media. It is shipped by means of the NPR Network.

Tips in regards to the disappearance of Felipe Santos or Terrance Williams will have to be directed to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 800-780-TIPS (8477).

The audio portion of this episode was once produced by means of Justine Yan. It was once edited by means of Jennifer Schmidt. Digital reinforce was once equipped by means of Audrey Nguyen.

The Last Ride was once produced, reported and written by means of Janine Zeitlin. The co-producer and audio editor was once Amanda Inscore of Naples Daily News and The News-Press. Sound design by means of Richard Chin Quee of WGCU. Reporting by means of Melanie Payne and Ryan Mills.

We’d love to listen to from you. Send us an e mail at [email protected].

