Florida

The Last Ride crime podcast Ep. 3: Disappearance of Terrance Williams

In this 2006 photo, Terrance Williams’ mother, Marcia, is surrounded by some of his possessions, which fill a corner of her apartment’s dining room.

In 8 episodes, The Last Ride podcast investigates the mysterious disappearances of two younger males of colour 3 months aside in Naples within the early 2000s after remaining being observed with the similar sheriff’s deputy. Listen to Episode 3, “The disappearance of Terrance Williams,” anyplace you get your podcasts.

Williams was once 27 when he disappeared. He was once pulled over by means of Collier County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Calkins in January 2004 in Naples. Calkins stated he gave Williams a trip to a close-by Circle K. His mom and stepfather started their very own investigation when the sheriff’s place of job was once now not to begin with responsive in looking for Williams.

Listen to Episode 3: The disappearance of Terrance Williams

