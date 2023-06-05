The Jurors Sentenced a Missouri Man to Death. Now Some Are Not So Sure.

The murders had been so brazen, so brutal, they shocked the folk of Missouri.

Just after nighttime on June 22, 2000, Michael Tisius and Tracie Bulington entered a county prison, intent on forcibly liberating an imprisoned good friend. Mr. Tisius, 19 years previous and sporting a gun, shot and killed two guards all through the attempt, then fled.

When a jury was once requested to sentence Mr. Tisius for his crimes, its participants spent a number of hours deliberating in July 2010 sooner than rendering a resolution: the demise penalty.

Now, with Mr. Tisius’ execution set for Tuesday, that jury is dealing with scrutiny that would forged doubt at the court cases.

In an abnormal step, six jurors, together with two alternates, have stated in sworn affidavits incorporated in a clemency petition that they’d be supportive or would no longer object if the governor of Missouri stepped in to go back and forth the sentence to lifestyles imprisonment, fairly than demise. It is unusual, professionals stated, to see such a lot of jurors officially taking such a stand in a demise penalty case.