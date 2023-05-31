The House on the River in Fort Lauderdale brings you back in time to old Florida – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The House on the River is a historic landmark in Fort Lauderdale that has been reworked into a well-liked eating place whilst nonetheless keeping up its authentic appeal. Located on the new river, the construction has been round for over 125 years. Steven Dapuzzo calls it “spectacular,” mentioning its distinctive personality, historical past, and high location on the river.

For the ones in quest of a style of old Florida appeal, visiting The House on the River is a will have to. It is a wonderful illustration of quintessential Fort Lauderdale. The eating choices also are outstanding, whether or not you need to consume within or outdoor the area. The eating place has quite a few small and massive rooms, in addition to two gorgeous patios.

- Advertisement -

The setting and environment of The House on the River encourage the delicacies that comes out of the kitchen. Dapuzzo explains that the home is highest for one thing new and leading edge, but in the end, the meals provides a nostalgic really feel that can take buyers back to their adolescence. The menu levels from recent burrata with toasted crostini, tomatoes, basil, and additional virgin olive oil to double-cut red meat chop with smashed potatoes and mussels served in white wine with shallots and fennel. The signature cocktail is the blueberry mule, a vodka-based concoction full of fruit.

Customer Courtney Klauser raves about her enjoy, calling the meals scrumptious and the setting gorgeous. Joining the publication will stay subscribers knowledgeable about the newest news proper to their inbox. All rights reserved.&reproduction;2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. This subject material will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the newest news proper to your inbox