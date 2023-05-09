The exoneration of Melvin Quinney

SAN ANTONIO – More than 30 years after being despatched to jail, Melvin Quinney has been exonerated of all alleged wrongdoing by means of a court docket. For this episode, Quinney spoke with co-host Erica Hernandez concerning the excruciating adventure he needed to undergo.

To watch the video interview, please see above or pay attention to the podcast within the embed beneath.

Convicted on False Charges



Quinney’s case used to be reported by means of Texas Crime Stories in our Satanic Panic collection. He used to be accused by means of his son of indecency with a kid and of being a Satanic cult chief. Although the tale used to be completely fabricated and his son later recanted, Quinney used to be nonetheless convicted and sentenced to twenty years in jail. He used to be in the long run launched early in 1999 for excellent conduct however needed to check in as a intercourse culprit.

Quinney’s son, John, spoke to KSAT for the Satanic Panic collection and defined how the false accusations got here to mild all the way through treatment classes when he used to be younger. He stated, “I do know for at least a while I remember saying nothing happened, nothing happened, and that wasn’t a good enough answer for them. And then at some point, I don’t know when it was, like I just started buying into it.”

After greater than 30 years, in April 2022, Melvin and his son went again to court docket, and John recanted on document. Melvin used to be exonerated and discharged from the case. Melvin expressed his gratitude to The Innocence Project of Texas for serving to to transparent his identify.

New Beginnings



In February, Quinney spoke with KSAT about his existence, conviction, reconnecting together with his children, and with the ability to reside the existence of a unfastened guy in any case the ones years. Now, he plans to transport to the Dallas space to spend the remainder of his existence making up for misplaced time together with his children and grandchildren. He stated, “I play Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and Scrabble every day. I check out my finances and YouTube every day. Occasionally, I play the piano. I take my neighbor to work and take her to the store from time to time. It’s a routine life, but it’s my routine. It’s a free life.”

For extra Texas Crime Stories, keep tuned.