The end of an era for the Sisters of Charity of New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Through greater than 200 years, the Sisters of Charity of New York nursed Civil War casualties, joined civil rights and anti-war demonstrations, cared for orphans, and taught numerous youngsters.

They’re proud of their historical past of selfless carrier. But they may be able to’t forget about their present truth: The congregation continues to shrink and age — and now not a unmarried new sister has joined their U.S. workforce in additional than two decades.

After a lot prayer and contemplation, they made a difficult choice that marked the starting of the Catholic congregation’s end. They will not settle for new contributors, and introduced in an April 27 commentary that they’re now on a “path to completion.”

Sister Margaret Egan recalled that day and the emotional silence that crammed the assembly room on their leafy Bronx campus when she and the different contributors of the order’s govt council authorised their truth and charted a brand new long term. Grasping a roster of each sister who had ever served the congregation, they venerated the ladies who preceded them.

“We just held up that book and said, ‘They’re here with us.’ (It’s) recognition that we’ve all done what God asked us to do,” mentioned Egan, sitting in that very same assembly room days after the announcement.

It used to be Mother Elizabeth Ann Seton who set their long undertaking of carrier into movement when she despatched 3 sisters to New York City in 1817 to begin an orphanage. Eight years prior, in Maryland, Seton had founded the Sisters of Charity — the first neighborhood for non secular ladies in the U.S.

In New York, their undertaking expanded to varsities and hospitals. In 1846 the Sisters of Charity of New York spun off right into a separate order.

Over the many years, they opened colleges, schools and hospitals; introduced missions in the Bahamas and Guatemala; protested the Vietnam War and had been arrested for doing so throughout Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in 1972. They persisted to serve other folks on society’s margins, together with immigrants, the homeless and the growing old.

Their numbers ballooned, peaking in the Nineteen Sixties with 1,300 nuns. Today, they’ve 154; their median age is 85.

That drop displays a world pattern. The quantity of Catholic nuns is in a unfastened fall as fewer younger ladies dedicate their lives to spiritual orders.

The quantity of non secular sisters in the U.S. peaked in 1965 at 178,740, and has sharply declined to 39,452 sisters in 2022, in accordance the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate at Georgetown University.

Several of the Sisters of Charity in New York serving nowadays made their vows in the Nineteen Fifties and the 1960′s; they’ve witnessed this drop in actual time. But that has now not decreased their congregation’s legacy nor the some ways they’ve in my view modified the lives of New Yorkers.

On a contemporary day, six sisters on the govt council shared their hopes and reminisced as they amassed at their headquarters on the College of Mount Saint Vincent, which advanced from an academy based through the congregation in 1847.

Sister Donna Dodge, the congregation president, recounted a favourite reminiscence — the unsolicited reward that adopted them as they marched alongside Fifth Avenue in a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“As we passed, many of them came out and said, ‘Thank you for teaching me. Thank you for helping me in the hospital. Thank you! Thank you!’” she mentioned. “It was the first time in my life that I’ve ever heard that from so many people at once, because we don’t do what we do to look for thanks. We do what we do because it’s right … and it’s a Gospel mandate.”

In many years previous, working the order’s hospitals and colleges afforded the sisters management alternatives that had been off limits to ladies somewhere else in society, mentioned Sister Margaret O’Brien.

Eventually extra avenues for management spread out for all ladies, together with nuns throughout the U.S. who’ve develop into champions for social justice reasons and leaders of huge sanatorium networks. In a contemporary historical reform, Pope Francis gave ladies balloting rights at a world assembly of bishops.

But contributors of the Sisters of Charity in New York had was hoping for extra, mentioned O’Brien, who lamented that ladies nonetheless can’t be Catholic clergymen.

“Back in the ’70s, in a lot of our documents and assembly minutes, you can see the hope that we had at the time for the ordination of women,” she mentioned. “And that’s much slower in coming … but it will come.”

The sisters took turns sharing their reviews whilst sitting underneath a nineteenth century portray of the order’s founder, Seton, who changed into the first saint born in what would develop into the U.S. A phrase that guides their existence — charism — came up repeatedly . It is outlined as “an extraordinary power (as of healing) given a Christian by the Holy Spirit for the good of the church.”

They additionally spoke of all the adjustments. In their beginnings, the Sisters of Charity nuns wore lengthy black clothes and bonnets. They steadily started to put on a changed model of the dependancy and in the end secular garments.

This got here after reforms that adopted the Second Vatican Council , which introduced the 2,000-year-old church into the fashionable era. Some puzzled if the updates to the existence of the church in the end contributed to their fresh choice to prevent accepting new sisters.

“When something like this is looming, you think, ‘What did we do wrong?’” O’Brien mentioned. “I’m sure there were many times when we questioned all those changes that we made back in the seventies — the habit, leaving schools, going into other various ministries.”

“But when you stop and think, you recognize that each person who did any of those things was doing it in faith, trying to read the signs of the time, and do what they’re called to do. And that can’t be wrong.”

Sister Dorothy Metz agreed.

“I don’t think that we ever got too involved in the blame game,” she mentioned. “We knew we were subject to many societal changes that affected our ministries and our way of life.”

Together, they’ve additionally confronted private demanding situations. Sister Claire Regan mentioned she’s been blessed through the love and strengthen she’s gained from different sisters whilst she’s been fighting degree 4 most cancers. She additionally drew parallels between the finality of her existence and her congregation’s end.

“Not only did I receive the response of community and love and charity, but also God’s wisdom and grace to take this time to pause and to recognize in my personal story of what is completion,” she mentioned.

Today, some of the nuns be offering ministry to sisters in retirement. Others assist with meals preparation and distribution at pantries, paintings at the school, or trip to the order’s undertaking in Guatemala.

For a laugh, they dance, sing and play tools (Sister Egan is a drummer) – or pay attention to track (the ringtone on Sister Dodge’s mobile phone is from the theme music of “Jaws”). They revel in amusing and a few good-natured pageant.

The sisters not too long ago bought two golfing carts to save lots of on gasoline whilst riding on campus. Dodge beamed recalling how she challenged the president of the College of Mount Saint Vincent to a golfing cart race down a hill.

“Life is very serious … But at the same time, you have to be balanced and try to look for some joy in the moment,” Dodge mentioned. “And for me, that was joy.”

The Sisters of Charity stay hopeful. Their fresh choice will best have an effect on the order’s New York department; they agree with that devoted lay other folks will take over their paintings and maintain the spirit of their undertaking.

“We’ve handed the torch over to people who…have the charism of charity and the spirit of the Sisters of Charity,” Dodge mentioned. “They’ll take that into the future, and they’ll pass it on to another generation.” __

