The Dimmitt, Texas, dairy farm fire that killed 18,000 cows, explained

An explosion and fire at a dairy farm on Monday within the Texas panhandle has been called the deadliest livestock barn fire ever recorded: it left one employee in critical condition and killed 18,000 cows.







The explanation for the fire, which happened at South Fork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt, 75 miles northwest of Lubbock, continues to be under investigation via the state fire marshal. In an interview with an area news station, Castro County Sheriff Sal Rivera mentioned it should were led to via the ability’s manure control apparatus. “It is possible that it overheated and the methane and things like that might have ignited and spread out with an explosion and a fire,” he mentioned.

Fires on large-scale animal farms, or manufacturing unit farms, are unusually not unusual. Over the decade, a minimum of 6.5 million farmed animals, most commonly chickens, perished in barn fires in the USA, according to Washington, DC-based nonprofit Animal Welfare Institute (AWI).

The fires are a part of a broader pattern of mass casualty occasions on manufacturing unit farms, the place 99 percent of America’s meat, dairy, and eggs are produced. Some are the results of human or mechanical error, however many stem from herbal failures, corresponding to hurricanes, blizzards, and excessive temperatures, like ultimate summer time’s scorching heat wave in Kansas that killed hundreds of cows who have been therefore dumped in a landfill. Disease outbreaks, too, lead to mass demise or culling on farms.

The Dimmitt fire, then again, used to be ordinary in its scale. Because the farm used to be monumental — with reportedly 19,000 livestock, it used to be a few of the biggest dairy farms within the nation — it killed an order of magnitude extra cows than are generally killed in fires, enough to fill 26 soccer fields, consistent with a USA Today research. For context, the biggest collection of cows killed in one fire between 2018 and 2021 in the USA used to be 548.

“What’s so striking about this incident in Texas is just the sheer number of animals that were on the operation in one building to begin with,” mentioned Allie Granger, a coverage go along with AWI.

Frank Brand, who operates the South Fork farm, mentioned he couldn’t supply remark when he used to be reached via telephone Thursday.

High demise tolls may well be much more likely one day as mega-factory farms proliferate, packing ever extra animals into cramped warehouse-sized sheds. From 1992 to 2017, the collection of US farms with 1,000 or extra dairy cows has more than tripled, whilst the whole collection of dairy cows has remained about the similar.

Factory farm fires, explained

“Fires at livestock and poultry production and storage properties are quite common and have been for years,” the National Fire Protection Association reported previous this 12 months. Animal farms don’t have the similar fire codes and protection necessities as constructions designed for people. Farms steadily lack fire alarms and sprinklers, and so they’re full of flammable fabrics like hay. Barn fires are generally led to via malfunctioning heating or electric methods, consistent with the NFPA, and are extra not unusual in colder states within the Midwest and Northeast.

Fires at huge, industrial-scale amenities are specifically relating to as a result of they are able to wipe out such a lot of animals directly. Chicken manufacturing unit farms can area loads of hundreds and even hundreds of thousands of animals every 12 months, so a unmarried fire at such a amenities can account for almost all of barn fire deaths in a 12 months. Chickens account for approximately 92 p.c of the 6.5 million animals killed in barn fires, with pigs comprising about 2 p.c and cows not up to 1 p.c.

The true quantity is most likely considerably upper, AWI notes, as a result of no longer all states have the similar reporting necessities, and since farm animals are assets with necessarily no felony coverage from struggling. Media reviews of those incidents often focus on monetary losses to farm house owners, quite than the immense struggling of farmed animals who burn to demise.

Putting out the fire on America’s farms

Fires aren’t completely avoidable, however extra state businesses may lend a hand mitigate the chance via adopting the National Fire Protection Association’s Fire and Life Safety in Animal Housing Facilities Code, which calls for fire coverage measures on farms. The latest edition, revealed in 2022, calls for annual fire danger inspections, contacting emergency services and products when alarms cross off, fire drills, worker coaching, and minimal spacing between constructions. Only a couple of states have followed the code for farms.

Meat, dairy, and egg manufacturers themselves may enforce quite simple reforms to forestall fires, consistent with Granger: behavior proactive fire protection inspections along fire officers and professionals, be sure that apparatus is mechanically checked and maintained, and institute employee coaching and emergency making plans.

Two cows killed via a February 2022 fire at a 130-cow farm in Stowe, Vermont.

Jo-Anne McArthur/We Animals Media

“Unfortunately, the industry has not taken upon themselves to adopt the code and their own standards and guidelines that they use as a part of their certification programs or auditing programs,” Granger mentioned.

The reporting machine for barn fires may be stepped forward so as to higher perceive its scope — fire officers steadily fail to incorporate the collection of animals who’ve died of their incident reviews.

The extra elementary drawback, although, is manufacturing unit farms’ measurement, which may make for disturbingly top demise counts from fires and different failures, and will lead them to more difficult to forestall and include.

That used to be obvious, as an example, in ultimate 12 months’s chook flu outbreak, through which the poultry business resorted to exterminating tens of hundreds of thousands of farmed birds thru a ghastly way known as “ventilation shutdown plus,” necessarily killing them by means of heatstroke. In a letter ultimate May, Gwendolen Reyes-Illg, a veterinary adviser to AWI, urged the country’s greatest veterinary affiliation to recommend for restrictions on manufacturing unit farm measurement, arguing that the unfold of mega-factory farms used to be contributing to using that merciless way as a result of meat manufacturers discovered it impractical to deploy different cull strategies in such huge amenities.

A big pig manufacturing unit farm in jap North Carolina.

Jo-Anne McArthur/We Animals Media

For many sorts of herbal failures and illness outbreaks — even supposing no longer for barn fires except they started as a wildfire — meat manufacturers obtain taxpayer-funded reimbursements to recoup their losses, and there’s been fresh motion in Congress to carry the cattle business in control of such failures. Late ultimate 12 months, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) offered a invoice that, amongst different provisions, calls for huge meat and egg manufacturers to organize for failures and pay the prices of coping with them, together with cleanup and disposal of animal carcasses. The thought is that forcing the business to internalize a few of its chance would save you manufacturers from causing hurt totally free.

The invoice stands little probability of transferring thru this Congress, nevertheless it’s an indication, among others, that the general public well being and environmental issues wrought via manufacturing unit farming are changing into increasingly more tricky for Washington to forget about. For America’s giant agricultural states, together with Texas — the place the entirety’s larger — the Dimmitt tragedy must be a wakeup name concerning the dangers of a meals machine increasingly more depending on super-sized manufacturing unit farms.