The Designer Who Put Tina Turner in Those Hemlines

The cardinal rule of dressing Tina Turner, the fashion designer and costumer Bob Mackie stated Wednesday night time, was once “you couldn’t cover anything up.”

Her legs have been merely “too beautiful.”

- Advertisement -

Mr. Mackie, 84 and dealing on costumes for Pink’s upcoming excursion, met Ms. Turner in the Seventies when she was once a visitor at the “Sonny & Cher Show.”

He was once a school dropout who early in his occupation labored for the famed gown fashion designer Edith Head. From there, Mr. Mackie went out on his personal, designing costumes for stars equivalent to Lucille Ball, Carol Burnett after which Cher.

He and Ms. Turner were given to understand every different towards the top of her marriage to Ike Turner, the person whose abuse she suffered for round twenty years, prior to she walked away with not anything however a white, bloodstained Yves Saint Laurent pantsuit, two Jaguars and her ultimate identify. (Even that, Mr. Turner tried to remove from her in court docket.)