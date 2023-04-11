The Colony, Texas: Tiger Woods PopStroke restaurant to open







The submitting main points a $5.2 million renovation and alteration to a 13,000-square-foot house within the Grandscape construction. Construction is about to start in June with scheduled of entirety in December. An opening date was once now not disclosed.

According to the submitting, PopStroke on the Grandscape could have 37 outside mini-golf holes, an outside playground space, and food and drinks carrier.

PopStroke striking lessons are designed via Florida-based TGR Design, led via pro-golfer Tiger Woods.

PopStroke has Florida places in Fort Myers, Sarasota, Port Saint Lucie, Orlando and Tampa and every other location in Glendale, Arizona. Along with PopStroke on the Grandscape, new places are headed to Scottsdale, Arizona and Delray, Florida.





