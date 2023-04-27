The Cheeky Squire: Where Craft Beer Meets Classic Pub Fare

When it comes to consuming out, there could also be now not anything else upper than a antique pub – a place where you can sit once more, chill out, and revel in a hearty meal and a pint of your favourite beer. But what in the event you must combine that antique pub atmosphere with the latest in craft beer and cutting edge cuisine?

Enter The Cheeky Squire, the newest offering from the award-winning staff at James Squire Brewhouse. Located inside the heart of Melbourne’s trendy Southbank precinct, The Cheeky Squire is an homage to James Squire himself – the convict-turned-brewer who become known as the father of Australian brewing.

But this isn’t your average, run-of-the-mill pub. The Cheeky Squire takes the antique pub enjoy to a complete new level, with an in depth menu of recent pub fare and an impressive number of craft beers brewed on internet web page.

- Advertisement -

Let’s get began with the beer. At The Cheeky Squire, you’ll to search out the entire thing from antique lagers and ales to experimental brews and seasonal specialties. The brewery’s state-of-the-art equipment promises that every pint is crafted to perfection, with a point of interest on local parts and standard brewing tactics.

But it’s not as regards to the beer – The Cheeky Squire moreover offers an impressive number of local and international wines, spirits, and cocktails. Whether you could be looking for a antique negroni or something further unique, you could be sure to hunt out something to suit your tastes.

Of course, no cross to to The Cheeky Squire can also be whole without making an attempt the foods. The menu is a modern take on antique pub fare, with an emphasis on fresh, seasonal parts and bold flavours. Think slow-cooked ribs, crispy rooster wings, and loaded nachos – all made with the most efficient parts and cooked to perfection.

- Advertisement -

But it’s not as regards to the meat-heavy dishes – The Cheeky Squire moreover offers quite a lot of vegetarian and vegan possible choices, from hearty salads to crispy tofu bites. Even necessarily essentially the most faithful meat-lovers will to search out something to love on this menu.

One of the standout dishes is the Squire’s Platter, a sharing plate that includes the entire classics: rooster wings, pulled pork sliders, loaded nachos, and additional. It’s the easiest approach to get a method of the entire thing The Cheeky Squire has to offer.

Of course, no pub enjoy can also be whole and now not the usage of a pleasing atmosphere. The Cheeky Squire delivers on that front too, with a warmth, welcoming inside this is designed to evoke the spirit of a antique pub. Think dark picket panelling, plush leather booths, and a large number of quirky touches that pay homage to the brewery’s namesake.

- Advertisement -

Whether you could be looking for a place to fulfill friends after artwork, catch up with family over a hearty meal, or simply revel in a pint of beer in a comfortable atmosphere, The Cheeky Squire has it all. With its point of interest on exceptional food and drinks, warmth hospitality, and trendy take on the antique pub enjoy, it’s sure to turn out to be one in all Melbourne’s most liked consuming places.

In conclusion, The Cheeky Squire is a must-visit for somebody who loves great food and drinks in a comfortable, welcoming atmosphere. With its point of interest on craft beer and inventive cuisine, it’s the easiest place to unwind after a prolonged day or have fun a special occasion with friends and family. So why not pay a cross to – we be sure you’ll now not be disappointed!

