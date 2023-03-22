The Chaotic, Dispiriting Work of Liquidating Harmon Stores

The resolution to shutter the Harmon chain got here as Bed Bath & Beyond was once combating for its company existence. Sales on the household items chain had declined 33 % from the 12 months ahead of, and it had unfavourable money go with the flow in its most up-to-date quarter. The corporate was once within the midst of a revamping that integrated final about 200 of its Bed Bath & Beyond retail outlets and its Buy Buy Baby places. Its new leader govt, Sue Gove, was once frantically seeking to mend ties with providers cautious of the corporate’s monetary well being and seeking to convince customers to come back again.

- Advertisement -

On the similar day it introduced that it could liquidate Harmon, Bed Bath & Beyond disclosed to buyers that it had defaulted on debt bills to JPMorgan Chase.

Before the liquidation announcement, many at Harmon mentioned, they concept they might be insulated from the monetary tumult. Several mentioned their bosses had instructed them that Harmon was once winning. (Bed Bath & Beyond does now not publicly get away gross sales for the chain.) Workers have been being instructed to be expecting bulk deliveries of products, after months of product shortages after some of Bed Bath & Beyond’s massive distributors positioned credit holds at the corporate. Some concept it was once imaginable that Harmon may well be bought, as Bed Bath & Beyond did with Cost Plus World Market in 2021.

An entire shutdown didn’t appear most likely.

- Advertisement -

“We thought for sure we’d be saved,” Ms. Bonard mentioned.

It wasn’t till past due February that they got every week’s realize.

In an electronic mail, a Bed Bath & Beyond spokeswoman, Julie Strider, known as the verdict to near Harmon a “difficult” one however section of the corporate’s plan to transport “expeditiously toward a smaller and more profitable store footprint.”