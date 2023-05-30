The Bonehead Club of Dallas predicted I-345 plan 50 years ago







Back in 1972, the Bonehead Club of Dallas protested the development of I-345 in a singular and funny means, as proven in a WFAA tale from the SMU Jones Film Library. The staff performed horseshoes and hopscotch on I-345 whilst it used to be nonetheless underneath development to boost consciousness concerning the destruction of a town park to create space for the freeway. The Bonehead Club used to be a bunch of businessmen who began assembly for breakfast in 1919. Over time, their conferences changed into civic engagement, resulting in the formation of an formally identified staff with a selected function and motto. The staff used to be restricted to 57 individuals to create one thing distinctive and particular, and individuals would put on black derby hats whilst visiting or honorary individuals wore ladies’s hats at staff purposes. The staff didn’t do anything else malicious or hurtful and used to be made up of older males who discovered pleasure and happiness of their distinctive means of tackling neighborhood problems with humor, jokes, and laughter.

Several containers archived on the Dallas Public Library hang newspaper clippings, hats, satirical awards, and different memorabilia from the Bonehead Club, together with photos from the SMU Jones Film Library appearing the lads breaking mirrors for a Friday the thirteenth celebration and bringing a basket of stones to a tumbler space and pretending to forged them. The staff used to be lively in neighborhood problems and politics however didn’t interact within the vitriol or angst that dominates social media nowadays. With the new plans to trench I-345 beneath boulevard stage to attach downtown Dallas to Deep Ellum, the Bonehead Club’s movements to boost consciousness concerning the destruction of a town park appear to be vindication. If a brand new town park is constructed as soon as the I-345 overpasses are taken down, historian Farris Rookstool suggests naming it Blockhead Plaza or Blockhead Park – a becoming tribute to the gang’s distinctive and funny strategy to neighborhood activism.