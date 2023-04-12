The Ashes 2023 – England captain Ben Stokes requests “fast, flat wickets” for the Ashes

Ben Stokes has asked “fast, flat” wickets for the Ashes this summer season and published he has an XI in thoughts for the first Test at Edgbaston on June 16.

Since taking on as Test captain at the get started of closing summer season, Stokes’ workforce, beneath the steerage of head trainer Brendon McCullum, has followed a faster scoring charge that has propelled England to ten wins out of 12. In that duration, their 4.76 runs according to over is the easiest of the 11 countries to have performed Test cricket. The means and good fortune has created optimism of reclaiming the urn off Australia for the first time since 2015.

Speaking to Sky Sports whilst out in the IPL, Stokes mentioned he has spoken to curators at the 5 venues and requested for pitches conducive to England's taste of play, despite the fact that he accepts this may increasingly play into Australia's arms, given they possess a faster bowling assault.

"We've been very clear, especially with the ground staff around England, about what type of wickets we want," Stokes mentioned. "And they've been very responsive to us which has been good.

“We need speedy, flat wickets. We wish to cross in the market and ranking temporarily. It brings their [Australia’s] guys in: if they have were given speedy wickets to bowl on then they are going to be proud of that as smartly.”

Stokes also reiterated his desire to have up to eight bowlers to choose from ahead of every match, emphasising his 90mph-plus options in Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Olly Stone.

Wood is currently leading wicket-taker at the IPL with nine dismissals for Lucknow Super Giants, while Stone bowled 30 overs for Nottinghamshire in the opening round of the County Championship. Archer, however, seems to have suffered a setback in the last week.

Ben Stokes was able to bowl “ache-unfastened” for CSK as left knee improves•BCCI

The 28-year-old has missed two matches for Mumbai Indians after discomfort in his right elbow – the same elbow which kept him out for 18 months with a stress fracture. Mumbai are optimistic he will return for Sunday’s fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Stokes expects Archer to play some red-ball cricket before making a return to the squad after a two-year absence. That Wood and Stone are fit and firing does allow Archer breathing room, particularly given his lack of multi-day cricket since 2021. With James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson preparing for their opening round of County Championship cricket this week, England are well-stocked for the time being. The England captain has asked the ECB medical personnel to ensure that remains the case come June and across a schedule of five Ashes Tests in six weeks.

“I believe I do know what the beginning XI goes to be, there or thereabouts,” Stokes said. “I believe having the way to have anyone who can bowl above 90mph is what any captain desires. When it involves that first Test fit, I’ll be ensuring that I pick out the highest workforce for that first sport.

“With our bowling group, I’ve asked the medical team to give us the best opportunity to have eight bowlers to select from for every game. I think this year’s Ashes in particular, the games are quite close together. Being able to have those resources available every game is something I’m really keen to have.

“I may pick out a 20-guy squad (at this time) as a result of that is how lucky we’re at the second so that you can select from this workforce of English avid gamers who’re so just right at the second.”

On his own fitness, Stokes believes there has been considerable improvement in his troublesome left knee, buoyed by a “ache-unfastened” over for Chennai Super Kings against Lucknow Super Giants eight days ago. Though the over went for 18, and he missed Saturday’s victory over Mumbai Indians, albeit due to an issue with his foot, the allrounder is encouraged by the progress made so far. He has already come a long way since February’s tour of New Zealand when Stokes was only able to bowl nine overs across the two-match series.

“I’ve labored so arduous over the closing month, 5 weeks, to get the place I’m now,” he said. “Being in a position to bowl ache-unfastened – contact picket – has been just right. Even (even though that over), I went for 18 runs, however I used to be like ‘oh I controlled to bowl an over with out ache in my knee’. That’s right down to numerous arduous paintings I’ve completed – medically, in the fitness center and clearly had a little of assist with some cortisone injections (ahead of travelling to India).”

By no means a long-term remedy, Stokes has not ruled out further injections during the summer in a bid to fulfill his role as the fourth seamer.

“The primary precedence for me is ensuring that I will be able to fulfil my function as fourth seamer in the Ashes.

“I’ve had some good conversations with the people who are employed to look after us, body-wise. I said I’ll be doing everything I can whilst I’m in India to make sure that when we get to the Ashes, I’ll give myself the best opportunity to do my role.

“I’ll do no matter I will be able to to get myself thru however, scientific workforce, if there is anything else you guys can do to assist to get me thru that, then please do.”