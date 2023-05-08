

The Art of Avoiding the NYT Crossword: How to Cope with Clues When You Don’t Want to Solve

If you may well be an avid cruciverbalist, you probably already know the thrill of a very good crossword puzzle and the satisfaction that comes with completing one. However, there are times while you is probably not in the mood for a crossword, or while you simply do not need the time or energy to get to the bottom of one. In this blog post, we will be able to be sharing some tips about the art work of warding off the NYT crossword and the means to cope with clues when you don’t want to get to the bottom of.

Why Avoid the NYT Crossword?

First off, let’s deal with why you might have considered trying to avoid the NYT crossword in the first place:

– You’re busy or have other problems to do

– You’re not in the mood for a crossword puzzle

– You to find the clues too difficult or frustrating

– You’ve already solved the crossword for the day/week/month

– You simply don’t enjoy solving crosswords

Whatever your explanation why is also, it’s totally official. Crossword puzzles are intended to be liked at your own pace and on your own words.

Tips for Avoiding the NYT Crossword

Here are some tips to will assist you to avoid the NYT crossword:

1. Skip It Altogether

The most simple solution to warding off the NYT crossword is to skip it altogether. If you’re a die-hard crossword enthusiast, this will also be difficult to do. But if you’re not in the mood, don’t force yourself to get to the bottom of the puzzle. There’s always the following day.

2. Set a Time Limit

If you are feeling like you’ll have to get to the bottom of the crossword on the other hand do not need such a lot of time, set a time limit to your self. For example, give yourself 10 or 15 minutes to get to the bottom of as so much of the puzzle as you’ll be able to be in a position to. When your time is up, switch on to something else.

3. Pick and Choose

If you don’t want to get to the bottom of the entire crossword, make a selection and choose the clues that interest you. Start with the clues that you just think you’ll be able to be in a position to get to the bottom of merely, and then switch on to the more difficult ones when you’ve got time.

Tips for Coping with Clues

If you do come to a decision to get began solving the crossword on the other hand get stuck on a clue, listed below are some tips to will assist you to cope:

1. Take a Break

If you’re feeling frustrated, take a smash and are to be had once more to the puzzle later. Sometimes a modern perspective is all you need to get to the bottom of a hard clue.

2. Use a Crossword Solver

If you may well be in fact stuck, use a crossword solver. There are a number of free online crossword solvers that can assist you to fill in the blanks.

3. Ask for Help

If you may well be solving the crossword with somebody else, ask for their lend a hand on a particular clue. Sometimes a modern set of eyes is all you need to get to the bottom of a hard clue.

Final Thoughts

Crossword puzzles are intended to be liked, not endured. If you don’t actually really feel like solving the NYT crossword, don’t force yourself to accomplish that. However, while you do want to get to the bottom of the puzzle on the other hand get stuck on a clue, take a smash, use a crossword solver, or ask for lend a hand. Remember, the art work of warding off the NYT crossword is all about doing what makes you glad.

