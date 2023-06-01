The Adams Family, Texas Lutheran University

Texas Lutheran University – The Adams circle of relatives made an implausible fulfillment final month as 3 participants of the similar circle of relatives graduated at the similar day, particularly oldsters Robyn and Greg along their daughter Ashley, from Texas Lutheran University.

Ashley used to be the primary to wait the college, deciding on TLU for its observe crew. While Ashley used to be an undergraduate scholar, her dad retired from the military after 22 years of carrier. He then made the verdict to go back to university to proceed his schooling, to which Robyn in a while after adopted.

Visiting Ashley on campus, each Robyn and Greg fell in love with TLU and sought after to be scholars themselves. Seeking approval from Ashley, they made the verdict to wait the college and pursue their levels.

During their time at school in combination, most effective Robyn and Greg had categories in combination. Ashley majored in schooling whilst her oldsters each majored in industry management. Last month, all 3 of them walked around the level and graduated in combination.

Greg graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration and has since secured a role operating in human family members. Robyn graduated with a Master of Accountancy and Business Administration and can be pursuing a occupation as an audit affiliate at a CPA company. Ashley graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and is happy to begin her occupation as a highschool math trainer and observe and box trainer.

Robyn struggled to start with with the speculation of returning to university, however believed that it is by no means too overdue to apply via with one thing you might be keen about. The Adams circle of relatives proved that with onerous paintings and resolution, anything else is imaginable.

Ashley is pleased with her oldsters and their achievements, acknowledging that they’re the celebs of the display. The Adams circle of relatives serves as an inspiration for aspiring scholars, proving that age is only a quantity in relation to attaining your targets.