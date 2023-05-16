The 6 Best Hostels in Athens (Updated 2023)



Posted: 5/16/2023 | May sixteenth, 2023

Athens one of the crucial standard locations in Europe.

Boasting fantastic ancient websites just like the millennia-old Acropolis, scrumptious (and inexpensive) meals, and a rising cocktail bar scene, Athens is a sprawling town well liked by backpackers, foodies, and historical past buffs alike.

But because the town is slightly unfold out, choosing the proper hostel in the proper position could make or spoil your keep.

Here are 4 issues you want to bear in mind earlier than selecting a hostel in Athens:

Location – Athens is large. Picking a hostel in a location you wish to have to be based totally in is very important. Price – Like anyplace, you get what you pay for. If you select a truly reasonable hostel, you’re almost definitely going to get one this is small and cramped and doesn’t be offering nice provider. Amenities – Every hostel in the city gives unfastened Wi-Fi, and maximum have self-catering amenities so you’ll cook dinner your individual foods. Many — however no longer all — come with unfastened breakfast, so you’ll want to do your analysis to seek out the person who perfect meets your wishes. Staff – All the hostels indexed right here have an ideal workforce who’re tremendous pleasant and an expert. Even should you don’t finally end up staying at one of the vital puts indexed underneath, you’ll want to glance up evaluations so you understand you’ll have workforce who’re useful and pleasant.

Below is my record of the most productive hostels in Athens that can assist you plan your commute and lower your expenses. If you don’t wish to learn the longer record underneath, the next are the most productive in every class:

Best Hostel for Budget Travelers: (*6*)

Best Hostel for Partying: Athens Hawks

Best Hostel for Solo Travelers: Athens Backpackers

Best Hostel for Couples: Athens Studios Hostel

Best Hostel for Solo Female Travelers: Athens Hub Hostel

Best Hostel for Digital Nomads: BedBox

Best Overall Hostel: Athens Backpackers

Want the specifics of every hostel? Here’s my breakdown of the most productive hostels in Athens and why I like them:

Price legend (in step with night time)

$ = Under 20 EUR

$$ = 20-30 EUR

$$$ = Over 30 EUR

1. Pagration Youth Hostel



This family-run hostel is likely one of the maximum inexpensive in town. The beds in the five- and eight-bed dorm rooms are lovely elementary (no curtains or particular person retailers) and I believe the mattresses are a bit of skinny. All rooms have particular person lockers and the toilets are large and blank. It’s elementary however it’s reasonable!

The hostel additionally has washing machines, a commonplace room with board video games the place you’ll normally to find different vacationers striking out, and a big kitchen for cooking your individual foods. It’s a excellent hostel to satisfy different vacationers and one of the vital perfect reasonable ones in town.

Pagration Youth Hostel at a look:

$

Very inexpensive

Lively commonplace room with board video games

Centrally situated in Pangrati

Beds from 12 EUR in step with night time.

2. Athens Hawks Hostel



If you’re taking a look to birthday party, that is the hostel for you. There is a raucous ground-floor bar and an much more raucous rooftop bar (with an excellent view of town). The hostel additionally gives pub crawls. And this pub move slowly is going exhausting: you’ll get limitless beer and sangria for one hour and unfastened photographs alongside the way in which.

The hostel itself is truly great too. Each dorm mattress has privateness curtains, thick mattresses, and tool retailers. You have your individual little cubby to go to sleep in. The toilets also are tremendous blank.

Athens Hawks at a look:

$$

Fully provided kitchen

Active commonplace room with billiards and video games

Free “welcome shot” upon check-in

Beds from 25 EUR in step with night time, personal rooms from 70 EUR.

3. Athens Backpackers



Located in the shadow of the Acropolis, Athens Backpackers is an excessively social lodging choice. The hostel organizes a plethora of occasions, from day-to-day guided strolling excursions to satisfied hours to karaoke classes to soup nights. If you’re a solo traveler and hoping to satisfy fellow vacationers, there’s an excellent chance that’s going to occur right here.

Breakfast is complimentary, and so is espresso and tea, which might be to be had all over the day. The rooftop bar is a brilliant position to look at the sundown whilst playing a drink or two as neatly.

The Aussie-owned hostel gives pod-style beds, so that you get much more privateness right here than chances are you’ll with a conventional bunk. The beds are relaxed too. There also are personal rooms, a few of which might be large enough to sleep as much as 5 folks.

Athens Backpackers at a look:

$$

Rooftop bar

Complimentary breakfast

A ton of arranged social occasions so it’s simple to satisfy folks

Beds from 28 EUR in step with night time, personal rooms from 125 EUR.

4. Athens Studios



If you favor a bit of extra privateness — as an example, you’re a touring couple — Athens Studios is where for you. The belongings, simply across the nook from the centrally-located Acropolis Museum, has personal two-person rooms or even residences, in case you’re touring as a relations or greater team.

The hostel is also loaded with amusing facilities: a rooftop bar, a ground-floor sports activities bar this is at all times hopping, and a lauded eating place serving up Greek convenience meals. Breakfast is complimentary — and it’s a excellent one at that — and the workforce are well known for being welcoming, heat, and useful.

Athens Studios at a look:

$$$

Comfortable, secure environment

Rooftop bar and ground-floor sports activities bar

Complimentary breakfast

Private rooms from 140 EUR.

5. Athens Hub Hostel



Stylish, neat, and blank, Athens Hub is a boutique hostel this is centrally situated. The dorm rooms are four-bed, six-bed, and eight-bed rooms, and the hostel gives a female-only dorm too. The robust, relaxed bunks have privateness curtains, {an electrical} outlet, and a studying mild. And every visitor will get their very own locker. The personal double rooms have queen-sized beds and en suite toilets and showers.

The hostel is situated in hip and central Psyri, one of the vital perfect neighborhoods in Athens. The ground-floor bar, with out of doors consuming, is at all times a amusing position to experience a espresso or a lager.

Athens Hub Hostel at a look:

$$$

Stylish and relaxed setting

Fun, humming bar connected to belongings

Very pleasant reception workforce

Beds from 36 EUR in step with night time, personal rooms from 90 EUR.

6. BedBox



If you want to perform a little paintings when you’re in Athens otherwise you’re a virtual nomad, BedBox gives speedy Wi-Fi all over all of the hostel, and the ground-floor café and bar is a perfect position to park your self for a couple of hours if you want to be productive.

BedBox has four-bed and six-bed dorms, and probably the most beds are double dimension, so should you’re on my own, you’ll unfold out, or should you’re touring with a vital different, you’ll simply percentage a mattress. The bunk beds have privateness curtains, studying lighting, and electric retailers so you’ll at all times be sure that your electronics are charged and in a position to head.

BedBox at a look:

$$

Spacious visitor rooms

On-site bar easiest for operating

Free, speedy Wi-Fi all over the development

Beds from 25 EUR.

***

Athens is a amusing, full of life town — however it’s large. Picking a hostel that fits your plans, price range, and trip genre is a will have to. Do that, and also you’ll have a amusing, secure, and inexpensive commute to one of the crucial iconic towns at the continent!

