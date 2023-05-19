The 2023 Writers Strike; Plus, Concerns Over the Future of AI – Houston Public Media



First, we communicate to political science professor Dr. Ryan Kennedy who discusses the testimony of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman earlier than Congress, the threats synthetic intelligence may just pose, and Congress’ efforts to deal with those issues.

Then, we are joined through The Hollywood Reporter West Coast TV Editor Lesley Goldberg who discusses the newest updates on the 2023 writers strike, why the strike is occurring now, and the problems writers are experiencing. The Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since May 2, in opposition to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Film, TV, and Media Studies professor Dr. Miranda Banks may be with us to proportion perception on why the WGA has had extra moves than some other guild, historical past about earlier writers moves, and the present panorama of the trendy leisure business.

Plus, theatre journalist Robert Viagas explains the newest on 2023 Tony Awards and what impact the writers strike could have on Broadway’s favourite awards display.

Guests:

Dr. Ryan Kennedy

Professor of Political Science, University of Houston

Specializes in the house of AI and public coverage

Dr. Miranda Banks

Associate Professor and Chair of Film, Television and Media Studies, Loyola Marymount University

Author, The Writers: A History of American Screenwriters and Their Guild

Lesley Goldberg

West Coast TV Editor, The Hollywood Reporter

Co-host of the weekly business podcast, TV’s Top 5

Robert Viagas

Theatre Journalist

Author, “Right This Way: A History of The Audience“

