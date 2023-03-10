The 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships Are Coming To Dallas

Dallas has been announced as the new host location for the 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships, scheduled for Nov. 4-12.

This year’s major pickleball tournament will take place at Brookhaven Country Club, located in the Dallas suburb of Farmer’s Branch, Texas. The announcement was made by USA Pickleball and the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour).

The USA Pickleball National Championships were previously hosted in Indian Wells, California at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Brookhaven Country Club was selected as the new host facility for the tournament following a successful bid from the City of Dallas and the Dallas Sports Commission.

“It’s been special to see the Dallas community rally around pickleball — from the city itself, to the Dallas Sports Commission, to our partners at Invited,” said Tom Dundon, lead investor in the PPA Tour. “Partnering with USA Pickleball to bring its National Championships to a central hub is important to us as we continue making pickleball more accessible for everyone.”

The 2023 National Championships will represent the largest-ever pickleball tourney in the world, with an expected field of over 3,500 amateur and professional players, which is a 50% jump over last year’s event. The total prize money is also expected to exceed the previous year’s total of $150,000, which was the largest amount in the tournament’s history.

According to a release, there are also a number of plans in the works, with the goal of providing a memorable experience for the estimated 25,000 attendees expected to be in attendance in the fall.

Among the announced plans include a designated street outside of the country club for live music performances and family-friendly activities, an exhibition for Texas-based food and beverage vendors, various interactive events and more.

For more information on the 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships — including info on how to qualify for the tournament — head over to the USA Pickleball website.