The 15 best dog-friendly hotels in the US you need to know about

Traveling along with your puppy will have to be a deal with for either one of you. There are numerous hotels that let visitors to convey canine however don’t give the animals any particular remedy. So, when you discover a lodge that treats your canine with the identical degree of carrier it supplies human visitors, you know you’ve discovered one thing remarkable.

Some of the perks you might obtain at a pet-friendly lodge come with distinctiveness canine foods, dog-friendly areas, treats and toys to make their keep (and yours) paw-sitively very best. Know, even though, that they sometimes come at a price — you is also hit with a nonrefundable puppy charge (in keeping with evening or in keeping with keep) or a fee for the usage of positive puppy facilities.

- Advertisement -

How do you know which pet-friendly homes are value the usage of your hard earned bucks (or issues) to discuss with? Here are the 15 best dog-friendly hotels in the U.S. — and what you need to know when reserving.

El Portal Sedona Hotel - Advertisement - Sedona, Arizona, USA EL PORTAL SEDONA/FACEBOOK Best for: Travelers who never leave home without their pet. Why stay here: El Portal Sedona Hotel prides itself on providing the same level of comfort and luxury to its four-legged guests as it does to pet owners. - Advertisement - Best way to book: Book directly through the resort or through your favorite credit card travel portal.

El Portal Sedona Hotel doesn’t just welcome pets; it was designed specifically with their needs in mind. The hotel has several rooms with outdoor, fenced-in patios, and there is easy-to-clean tile and wood flooring throughout. Plus, canine guests receive a welcome basket with treats, a blanket and doggie bags for cleaning up after their business.

In the boutique hotel’s 12 guest rooms, you’ll find custom-designed interiors with nods to Sedona’s natural beauty and vibrant arts community. Dogs are welcome to join you in bed for snuggles, but know that you cannot leave them in your guest room unattended.

When you and your pooch are ready to venture outside your room, visit Sedona’s many pet-friendly hiking paths, pet stores and restaurants. Several can be found within a short drive of the property.

Rates start at $329 per night. El Portal Sedona Hotel does not charge a pet fee.

Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club Honolulu, Hawaii, USA SURFJACK HOTEL AND SWIM CLUB/FACEBOOK Best for: Active hounds who want to hang 10. Why stay here: If you’ve ever dreamt of learning to surf with your dog, your dreams can come true at the Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. Best way to book: Book directly through the hotel or your favorite credit card travel portal.

When you bring your dog to Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, the two of you will experience the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perfect your surfing skills … together. The hotel offers pet owners a 10% discount on paddle and surf lessons through a partnership with SUPDog Hawaii.

Additionally, hotel guests have access to a drop-off doggie daycare service and can bond with the property’s resident dog named Jack (he even has his own Instagram account). Jack is to be had for doggie play dates and too can be offering ideas for pet-friendly spots round Waikiki.

The lodge is only some blocks from Waikiki Beach, so it is only becoming that the lodging (that have up to 3 bedrooms) exude the laid-back surfer taste you’d be expecting to in finding at a seaside lodge in Hawaii. Room decor options herbal woods and ocean-blue hues. As an added bonus: There’s no weight prohibit for four-legged partners.

Outside the rooms, you can take a dip in the pool, which has tiles that spell out “Wish you were here.” When you paintings up an urge for food, take a look at the on-site eating place, the place recent seafood and different in the community impressed dishes are on the menu.

Rates get started at $200 in keeping with evening. Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club does now not fee a puppy charge.

Pasea Hotel & Spa Huntington Beach, California, USA PASEA HOTEL AND SPA/FACEBOOK Best for: VIPs (Very Important Pets). Why stay here: Pasea Hotel & Spa is only 2 miles from Huntington Dog Beach, and it has pet-friendly spaces, including a dog park and a rooftop with ocean views. Best way to book: Book directly through the resort or your favorite credit card travel portal.

If you love to pamper your pet, head to Pasea Hotel & Spa. The hotel’s Very Important Pet (VIP) Package lets you spoil your pup with dog-friendly accommodations, a keepsake dog collar, a leash, a toy, a complimentary pet entree from the hotel restaurant and a waived pet fee.

The hotel also has multiple pet-friendly public spaces, including a pup play park — a 1,100-square-foot fenced-in play area — and a rooftop restaurant called Treehouse by Tanner’s, which serves a special pet menu. Additional amenities include a pool and pool bar, a full-service spa, a coffee shop and a restaurant that serves coastal cuisine. Guests receive complimentary access to beach bikes, scooters, towels, chairs and umbrellas, too, so you can enjoy a leisurely beach day without incurring a bunch of extra fees.

As for accommodations, you’ll have your pick of rooms with private balconies facing the ocean. The decor reflects the sandy beach and ocean blue hues outside your window, and dogs of all sizes are welcome.

The Very Important Pet (VIP) Package starts at $450 per night. Pasea Hotel & Spa charges a nonrefundable pet fee of $150 per stay.

The Kimpton Brice Hotel Savannah, Georgia, USA KIMPTON BRICE/FACEBOOK Best for: Dogs who fancy themselves to be Southern belles or fine young gentlemen. Why stay here: The Kimpton Brice Hotel is in a prime location for exploring downtown Savannah, and it never charges extra for pets. Best way to book: Book through IHG using cash or IHG One Rewards points to earn credit toward elite status.

The Kimpton Brice Hotel sits right in the middle of Savannah, Georgia’s Historic District and is within walking distance of River Street and City Market, so you’ll never run out of Savannah landmarks to explore with your pup. But if you do, don’t fret: This pet-friendly, 145-room boutique hotel can also provide a list of nearby pet-friendly restaurants and parks that you and your dog will both enjoy.

Should you need some pet essentials during your stay, you can request a pet bed, pet food, water bowls and waste bags to use. You and your furry friend will love the lack of a pet fee and the well-appointed accommodations, which are elegant but have a bit of flair. They come equipped with luxury amenities like Atelier Bloem bath products and yoga mats.

The modern Southern charm continues in the public spaces. Inside the lobby, you’ll find comfortable spaces surrounded by modern art. The space serves as the perfect place to catch up with old friends and make new ones.

While food and beverage options are limited, you’ll be more than content with your choices. There’s a secret garden for afternoon tea or evening cocktails, plus Pacci Italian Kitchen + Bar, which merges classic Southern fare with old-world Italian cooking.

Rates start at $134 or 26,000 IHG One Rewards points per night. The Kimpton Brice Hotel does not charge a pet fee.

Kimpton Aertson Hotel Midtown, Nashville, Tennessee, USA KIMPTON AERTSON NASHVILLE/AERTSONHOTELS.COM Best for: Folks looking to stay in Midtown near Vanderbilt University along with their furry travel companions. Why stay here: Original Hatch Print posters in rooms are the perfect, subtle way to incorporate Nashville’s music scene into the stay experience. Best way to book: Book directly through IHG One Rewards to earn and redeem points.

Kimpton prides itself on being a pet-friendly brand, and Nashville’s Kimpton Aertson Hotel delivers on that promise.

The property has no restrictions on the size or number of dogs you can bring, and it does not tack on an additional fee for bringing pets. Instead, the hotel encourages guests to bring their furry best friends by delivering complimentary water bowls to the room and supplying waste bags to use when walking dogs in nearby green spaces. Guests also receive a discount on walking, boarding and dog-sitting services through Wag! — a service that connects pet owners with pet-related services.

Throughout the boutique hotel, you’ll notice an eclectic mix of industrial and hip decor, with poured concrete floors and a front desk fashioned from blue, hand-knotted rope. The 180 guest rooms have a similar vibe, with black, gray and blue color schemes, plus wood and concrete accents.

Don’t forget to check out the hotel’s rooftop pool and sit for a meal at the Southern-style restaurant next door.

Rates start at $160 or 27,000 IHG One Rewards points per night. The Kimpton Aertson Hotel does not charge a pet fee.

Lockwood Hotel Waterville, Maine, USA LOCKWOOD HOTEL/FACEBOOK Best for: A small-town escape with your pooch. Why stay here: The Lockwood Hotel is located on Waterville’s idyllic Main Street, close to wooded walking trails you and your dog will love. Best way to book: Book directly through the resort or your favorite credit card travel portal.

The Lockwood Hotel sits in the town of Waterville, Maine, near the banks of the Kennebec River. The charming New England town is an ideal jumping-off point for adventures through Maine’s wilderness with your dog in tow.

When you book the hotel’s Pet-Friendly Essentials package, you’ll receive a map detailing nearby dog-friendly hikes, restaurants and stores. You’ll also get a complimentary plush dog toy, a travel bowl, a Lockwood-branded keepsake, waste bags and a discount card to the local Loyalty Biscuit Co. Pet beds are available upon request as well.

There are only 53 guest rooms and suites here and not all permit pets (those that do allow up to two pets per room), so aim to book your stay as far in advance as possible. Expect your room to have walnut furniture and a serene blue-and-green color scheme, as well as conveniences like a Lavazza coffee maker and cozy bathrobes.

Additional amenities available outside the accommodations include a full-service restaurant, complimentary parking and a 24-hour fitness room.

Rates start at $169 per night. The Lockwood Hotel charges a nonrefundable pet fee of $75 per stay.

JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa Orlando, Florida, USA JW MARRIOTT ORLANDO BONNETT CREEK/FACEBOOK Best for: A pet-friendly stay near Disney World. Why stay here: Though not an official Disney World hotel, the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa is a pet-friendly resort located on Disney property, and it offers a shuttle to take guests to the theme parks. Best way to book: Book through our partner Skylark to enjoy elite-like benefits and on-property credits, or book through Marriott using cash or Marriott Bonvoy points.

This luxury resort on Disney property has a full-service spa, fine-dining restaurants, a rooftop terrace with fireworks views and a resort-style pool and splash pad. You might not expect it to welcome dogs with open arms, but the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa does just that.

Upon arrival, dogs will receive a toy, a water bowl and waste bags for use during their stay. The resort also has designated pet-friendly outdoor areas where dogs can run and play. There is a maximum pet weight limit of 40 pounds, and the hotel allows up to two pets per room.

Guest rooms are sleek and modern with light-colored furnishings and floor-to-ceiling windows. Some rooms offer Disney fireworks views. The property also has family suites with bunk beds that are ideal for those traveling with both human babies and fur babies.

Rates start at $330 or 43,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night. The JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa charges a nonrefundable pet fee of $150 per pet, per stay.

Hotel Indigo San Diego-Gaslamp Quarter Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego, California, USA HOTEL INDIGO SAN DIEGO/FACEBOOK Best for: Sustainability-minded travelers (it’s LEED-certified) and their pooches who are all about a prime location. Why stay here: The eco-friendly roof garden is a cool hangout spot for drinks and views along with your four-legged best friend. Best way to book: Earn or redeem your points by booking through IHG directly.

San Diego offers numerous dog-friendly beaches and eateries that your pooch will beg you to visit during your vacation. Luckily, Hotel Indigo San Diego-Gaslamp Quarter offers a luxurious, dog-friendly place to bed down after all that running around town.

The hotel provides pet beds, dog treats and an outdoor relief area for resident pooches. In addition to the various pet-friendly amenities and spaces, the property has a fitness center, a 24-hour grab-and-go market and restaurants in the lobby and on the rooftop.

Guest rooms are bright and cheery, with colorful artwork and decor, as well as modern amenities. Some rooms even have views of nearby Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres.

Rates start at $190 or 29,666 IHG One Rewards points per night. Hotel Indigo San Diego-Gaslamp Quarter does not charge a pet fee.

The Shay Culver City, California, USA THE SHAY/PARK HYATT Best for: Dogs who are accustomed to the finer things in life. Why stay here: The Shay is near popular recreation areas like Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook and Culver City Park (home to Boneyard Dog Park), and it offers many pup-friendly perks. Best way to book: Book through Hyatt with cash or World of Hyatt points and earn credit toward elite status.

The Shay is a 148-room hotel close to Los Angeles and all the area has to offer. With a number of warm, inviting spaces, the hotel feels like a home away from home.

At check-in, the staff welcomes dogs with a complimentary bone broth “puptini.” Before heading to your room, you can snap your pup’s photo on the canine red carpet in the lobby.

Dogs also receive a complimentary freeze-dried treat and are welcome to join their owners at Etta, the hotel’s restaurant helmed by Michelin-starred chef Danny Grant. You’re welcome to have up to two dogs in your room, and there is no weight limit.

Pet parents staying at The Shay can enjoy several other facilities, including a cozy fire pit in the lobby, a rooftop pool overlooking downtown Culver City, a fitness center, a rooftop restaurant and a lobby lounge. The hotel even hosts regular pop-up events such as rooftop DJ sets, local art exhibitions and alfresco yoga.

Inside the accommodations, you’ll find muted furnishings and bedding, as well as colorful accents that add moments of visual interest. Standard room amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, Nespresso coffee and tea makers, and soft bathrobes that are perfect for cuddling.

Rates start at $300 or 17,000 World of Hyatt points per night. The Shay charges a nonrefundable pet fee of $100 per stay, with $15 going to a local dog rescue organization.

XV Beacon Boston, Massachusetts, USA KRISTIN TEIG/XV BEACON/FACEBOOK Best for: Posh pups who value excellence above all else. Why stay here: Located in the historic Beacon Hill neighborhood, the XV Beacon provides you and your dog with the necessities to rest and relax when you aren’t sightseeing. Best way to book: Book directly through the resort or your favorite credit card travel portal.

The XV Beacon is known for its impeccable service and luxurious amenities, both of which extend to canine guests.

Visitors who book the Dazzle Your Dog package will receive homemade dog biscuits on a personalized dish, a loaner dog bed and water bowl with filtered water, waste bags, complimentary breakfast for two and a list of nearby pet-friendly establishments to visit during your stay. Plus, the pet fee is waived for guests who reserve the dog package, and there is no weight limit for furry companions. The front desk staff can arrange pet-sitting or dog-walking services, too.

During your stay, you can visit the 24-hour fitness center, dine at a steakhouse called Mooo, explore the artwork on display throughout the hotel and enjoy use of the hotel’s courtesy Lexus drop-off service.

Once you’re ready to retire for the night, you can return to your guest room to unwind. Designed with your every comfort in mind, the accommodations feature luxe touches like gas fireplaces, rainfall showers, smart TVs and cashmere throw blankets.

The Dazzle Your Dog package starts at $430 per night. The XV Beacon charges a nonrefundable pet fee of $50 per stay.

Loews Miami Beach Hotel Miami Beach, Florida, USA LOEWS HOLLYWOOD HOTEL/LOEWS HOTELS Best for: Dogs who love the beach. Why stay here: A sophisticated stay just steps from world-famous South Beach, Loews Miami Beach Hotel has a dedicated “Loews Loves Pets” program with gourmet meals for dogs and must-have amenities. Best way to book: Book through our partner Skylark to enjoy elite-like benefits and on-property credits or through your favorite credit card travel portal.

Loews Miami Beach Hotel loves pets — and it shows. Its Loews Loves Pets program provides dogs with their very own gourmet room service menu and necessities such as pet placemats, water bowls, treats, waste bags and a list of local dog-walking routes. The hotel has a limit of two pets per room, per stay.

Pet owners can cool off in the hotel pool or at the beach, which has a private play area for kids. Loews Miami Beach also has a full-service salon and spa, a fitness center and a designer boutique. The daily resort fee covers use of beach towels, chairs and nonmotorized water sports equipment.

The hotel has a variety of dining options, including the award-winning Lure Fishbar and Miami Joe Coffee Co. for coffee and locally churned ice cream.

Meanwhile, accommodations are fitting of the chic Miami Beach area, with sleek furnishings, chrome light fixtures and accents in blue, gray and white hues.

Rates start at $350 per night, plus a $32 daily resort fee. Loews Miami Beach Hotel charges a nonrefundable pet fee of $50 per stay.

The St. Regis Aspen Resort Aspen, Colorado, USA THE ST. REGIS ASPEN RESORT/MARRIOTT.COM Best for: Marriott Bonvoy loyalists who like luxurious and need to be shut to the city. This isn’t a real ski-in, ski-out lodge however is a straightforward stroll to Aspen Mountain. Why keep right here: This lodge provides off trendy mountain vibes with a really perfect out of doors heated pool and 3 sizzling tubs to soak in at the finish of your ski day. Best means to e-book: Book thru our spouse Skylark to revel in loose breakfast plus on-property credit, or by way of American Express Fine Hotels + Resorts or the Chase Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection.

(*15*), Kitty makes appearances right through common lodge occasions like the day-to-day Champagne sabering and the Barks ’n’ Brews per 30 days Pawty on the Patio. All proceeds from the $10 admission charge pass towards a neighborhood animal rescue group.

Human visitors can swim year-round in the heated pool (sorry, no canine are allowed in the sizzling tubs). They too can heat up with a sizzling toddy through the huge foyer hearth, take in the mountain perspectives from the visitor rooms, discuss with the on-site spa or dine at Velvet Buck — the lodge’s American eating place open for breakfast, lunch and dinner day-to-day.

Guest rooms also have framed pictures of canine placing above the mattress, in conjunction with trendy decor and Remede Spa toiletries.

Rates get started at $880 or 88,000 Marriott Bonvoy issues in keeping with evening. The St. Regis Aspen fees a nonrefundable puppy charge of $100 in keeping with room, in keeping with puppy for the first evening, then $25 day-to-day for added nights.

W Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA W FORT LAUDERDALE/MARRIOTT.COM Best for: Beachbound pups who love to be pampered. Why stay here: At the W Fort Lauderdale, pets are spoiled with luxurious dog beds, a curated pet-friendly menu and more. Best way to book: Book through our partner Skylark to enjoy elite-like benefits and on-property credits or through Marriott using cash or Marriott Bonvoy points.

The W Fort Lauderdale doesn’t make you choose between your dog and a luxury beach vacation. The hotel’s P.A.W. — Pets Are Welcome — program provides pups with a plush dog bed, a specially curated dog menu, in-room food and water bowls, dog waste bags and their very own Bark Box filled with treats and toys. Know, though, that the hotel has a weight limit of 45 pounds for pets.

During certain times of the day, there are designated sections of Fort Lauderdale Beach where dogs are allowed to get out and play. The ocean vibes extend from the beach straight into the hotel, with guest rooms featuring blue carpets that resemble ocean waves, as well as light wood and white furnishings. You can continue to enjoy the sea even after your day at the beach thanks to the views from your private balcony.

Hotel facilities include a full-service spa, a fifth-floor pool and lounge with panoramic views, a fitness center, a vegan eatery, a Mexican restaurant with more than 100 varieties of tequila, a lively lobby bar and Steakhouse 954 — helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef Stephen Starr.

Rates start at $430 or 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night. The W Fort Lauderdale charges a nonrefundable pet deposit of $100, plus a daily $25 pet fee.

21c Museum Hotel Lexington Lexington, Kentucky, USA 21C LEXINGTON/21CMUSEUMHOTELS.COM Best for: Art-loving pups. Why stay here: The 21c Museum Hotel Lexington welcomes all guests — both human and canine — to enjoy rooms designed with contemporary art and custom furnishings. Best way to book: Book directly through Accor using cash or Accor Live Limitless points or your favorite credit card travel portal.

The 21c Museum Hotel brand is best known for its contemporary art exhibitions, modern guest rooms, decor that reflects local culture and colorful penguin statues (which have become something of a mascot at all the brand’s outposts). Luckily, the 21c Museum Hotel Lexington welcomes not only penguins but also dogs weighing up to 50 pounds.

Pet parents will appreciate the amenities available for furry friends, such as dog beds, food and water bowls and dog treats. There are also parks and green spaces within a short stroll of the hotel, so you don’t have to worry about trekking far during daily walks.

In addition to its dog-friendly facilities, the hotel features 7,000 square feet of art exhibition space and an in-house restaurant that uses local ingredients to highlight Southern cuisine. Meanwhile, rooms fit the modern art vibe throughout the property, with predominantly white decor broken up by vivid pops of color on accent walls and select furnishings. Your canine companions will likely love the wall art showcasing images of horses or birds.

Rates start at $180 per night. The 21c Museum Hotel Lexington charges a nonrefundable pet cleaning fee of $75 per stay.

The Foundry Hotel Asheville, Curio Collection by Hilton Asheville, North Carolina, USA NATHAN LOPEZ/THE FOUNDRY HOTEL/FACEBOOK Best for: Travelers who love out of doors adventuring with their canine. Why keep right here: The Foundry Hotel serves as a relaxed-yet-refined retreat from Asheville’s thrilling and whimsical setting. Best means to e-book: Book thru Hilton the usage of money or Hilton Honors issues and earn credit towards elite standing.

The Foundry Hotel in downtown Asheville, North Carolina, places guests and their four-legged pals within walking distance of the always-hopping craft breweries in the South Slope Brewing District (though you’ll be equally content with the local brews served at the on-site restaurant).

Housed within a restored steel factory, which you will see reflected in the exposed brick, industrial windows and vintage-inspired decor, the property is made for those who appreciate historical details.

Still, there are plenty of modern touches in the rooms. Standard amenities include Nespresso coffee makers, flat-screen TVs and comfortable beds with tufted headboards and built-in reading lights. Plus, guests who book the hotel’s Pup-arazzi Adventure package receive a Foundry Hotel dog bandana and various goodies, including a one-hour photo session with a local photographer and a voucher for a complimentary DIY dog bath from Patton Avenue Pet Company, a local holistic pet supply store.

The Pup-arazzi Adventure Package starts at $460 and does not include overnight accommodations. Non-package rates start at $183 or 53,000 Hilton Honors points per night. The Foundry Hotel charges a nonrefundable pet fee of $150 per pet, per stay.

Related