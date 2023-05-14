Texas woman killed after getting abortion in Colorado, police say

A person from Dallas used to be arrested and charged with homicide after fatally capturing his female friend all the way through a war of words in a carpark. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the person, known as 22-year-old Harold Thompson, didn’t need his female friend, Gabriella Gonzalez, to have an abortion, and it appears shot her on account of this confrontation. Gonzalez had just lately returned from Colorado, the place she had long past to have an abortion.

The incident befell amid a strict abortion legislation in Texas, which bans abortions after more or less six weeks of being pregnant. However, the virtually overall ban on abortions in Texas, apart from for clinical emergencies, got here into impact after the landmark Roe v. Wade resolution used to be overturned ultimate summer time.

The surveillance video from the parking zone displays that Thompson attempted to position Gonzalez in a chokehold, however she controlled to shrug him off and persevered strolling. However, Thompson then pulled out a gun and shot Gonzalez in the pinnacle earlier than capturing her more than one occasions. He then fled the scene.

When police arrested Thompson the similar day, he used to be charged with attack on a circle of relatives member, for choking a woman in March. Although the affidavit does now not point out Gonzalez in particular, the woman who he allegedly assaulted claimed that Thompson had crushed her a number of occasions right through their courting and had threatened to hurt her circle of relatives and youngsters.

Thompson is lately being held in the Dallas County Jail with out bond. Court information don’t record a legal professional to be had to constitute him.

Gonzalez’s sister, who took place to be at the scene, heard the capturing, whilst every other witness noticed Thompson attempt to choke Gonzalez however used to be not able to name the police as a result of she didn’t have her mobile phone together with her.

