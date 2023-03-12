Texas urges residents not to travel to Mexico for spring break





The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an advisory Friday urging residents not to travel to Mexico for spring break after 4 folks had been abducted and two of them had been discovered lifeless. Spring breakers are noticed partying in Cancun, Mexico, in March 2013. File Photo by means of Alonso Cupul/EPA

March 11 (UPI) — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an advisory Friday urging residents not to travel to Mexico for spring break after 4 folks had been abducted and two of them had been discovered lifeless.

“Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a statement.

“We have a duty to inform the public about safety, travel risks and threats. Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico at this time.”

The U.S. State Department issued an advisory in October noting the “increased risk of crime and kidnapping” within the nation.

The federal govt has in particular warned towards travel to the Mexican states of Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas. The U.S. has additionally advised residents to rethink travel or workout greater warning in 24 different states in Mexico.

The handiest Mexican states that the government has instructed exercising standard precautions, the bottom degree of the advisory, are Campeche and Yucatan.

Earlier this week, a Mexican cartel seemed to have claimed accountability for the abduction of 4 U.S. voters from Matamoros within the state of Tamaulipas.

The kidnapping befell when Eric James Williams, Zindell Brown, Latavia McGee and Shaeed Woodard crossed the border from the United States into Mexico in search of lower-cost plastic surgery. Brown and Woodard had been later discovered lifeless.

The Gulf Cartel gave the impression to factor an apology for the incident on a notice left with 5 overwhelmed and sure males, ABC News reported.

Investigators had been operating to ascertain the identities of the boys, whether or not they’re tied to the kidnappings, and the validity of the notice, although the notice is thought to be actual.