Texas teen receives 10,000 cancer grant | KLBK | KAMC

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – 19-year-old Blain Lenoir gained large lend a hand to pursue his school profession after years of struggling with Leukemia.

Blain was once given a $10,000 scholarship thru Northwestern Mutual’s 2022 Childhood Cancer Survivor program.

The Scholarship targets to ease the monetary burden for households who go through adolescence cancer remedies.

Northwestern Mutual Foundation president, Steven Radke says, “Childhood cancer robs children and their families of far too much, and that should not include the opportunity to pursue their dreams of a college degree.”

Blain was once identified with cancer in November of 2015. At the time he was once 11 years previous taking part in aggressive baseball. What his circle of relatives concept was once a normal baseball match become a scare.

After 3 video games in 24 hours his circle of relatives spotted a big bump at the aspect of his neck. Doctors identified him with T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Blain was once technically cancer loose on December twenty fourth 2015, just a bit over a month after his analysis. However, he had over 4 years of remedy to fight the illness and the remedies took an enduring toll on his frame.

While he couldn’t play baseball on the degree he sought after, he did win a state championship with Valley Mills High School. Today, he performs golfing and shoots within the low 70’s.

Blain desires to inspire the ones strolling thru a equivalent season, “I’ve really tried to get to speak with anybody who is going through something similar or a parent whose kid is going through something similar. Anything I can do to help.”

Blain has no longer allowed cancer to stay him from the 2 issues he loves essentially the most, baseball and golfing.

Now he works at a golfing path and coaches a 13U commute baseball staff. He additionally attends McLennan Community College on-line.

His objective is to wait LSU on-line subsequent 12 months thru his scholarship. A scholarship that has helped him vastly.

Looking ahead, Blain plans on running within the circle of relatives industry of agriculture or sports activities management.

Although as of as of late, his dream process is to be the athletic director of a college like LSU.

With a big circle of relatives, Blain had many supporters all the way through his fight with leukemia. Now, he’s thankful to Northwestern Mutual for supporting him as smartly.