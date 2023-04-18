Texas teen killed at after-prom party, suspect arrested

The taking pictures suspect reportedly took a 17-year-old hostage following gunfire at an after-prom celebration full of scholars.

GODLEY, Texas — A North Texas youngster may just quickly be again in Johnson County to stand fees in a dangerous taking pictures at a celebration attended by means of highschool scholars over the weekend.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office showed the taking pictures took place throughout an after-prom celebration. Now, government hope to get the suspect extradited again to North Texas to officially face the fees once conceivable.

Investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office answered to the taking pictures within the 6800 block of County Road 913 on Saturday night time.

The sufferer was once transported to a sanatorium, the place he later died.

Witnesses advised deputies the taking pictures suspect, now known as 19-year-old Spencer Gilbert, fled in a automotive and compelled a 17-year-old to move with him.

Then on Sunday, officials from the Houston Police Department noticed Gilbert within the automotive that was once reported stolen.

When officials initiated a site visitors forestall, police mentioned {the teenager} refused to tug over, which sparked a pursuit with speeds achieving with reference to 100 mph. Eventually Gilbert crashed, which resulted in his arrest.

He attended an preliminary listening to to stand fees of kidnapping, evading police and illegal lift of a weapon by means of a felon and to have his bond set at greater than $1 million.

On Monday afternoon, Lt. Keven George with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office showed they’re running to extradite Gilbert again in North Texas to stand homicide fees.

George additionally showed that one of the youngsters attending Saturday’s celebration are a part of the Cleburne Independent School District.

Justin Kennedy is without doubt one of the individuals who had touch with the sufferer following the taking pictures and attempted to assist. Kennedy is a former Marine who by no means forgot his CPR coaching as soldier. He and his spouse had been looking to sleep Saturday night time when the gunfire began.

“We started to hear some shots, about four of them originally,” Kennedy mentioned.

Because of his army coaching, Kennedy knew straight away that it was once gunfire he heard out of doors. When he went to research, he spotted a bunch of youngsters accumulated round somebody at the flooring.

He did not know if the shooter was once nonetheless provide, so he even prompt a number of of the kids to depart the world for their very own protection. Then he straight away began rendering first help to the taking pictures sufferer.

“I understand completely the state of shock they were in. Notice that the body was laying on the ground, definitely suffering from a gunshot,” mentioned Kennedy. “I took off my sweatshirt I was wearing. I prompted his head up. It was dark to see so I wrapped my hand around his head.”

Emergency responders took over CPR on a teen shot within the face.

Kennedy shared mobile phone video that presentations the clinical helicopter commencing to hurry {the teenager} to the sanatorium.