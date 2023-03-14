Texas State Police: ‘Avoid Travel to Mexico at This Time’ After Two Americans Murdered

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) warned the general public to keep away from touring to Mexico right through spring smash as a result of cartel violence, which claimed the lives of 2 Americans final week.

Col. Steven McCraw, director of DPS, commented at the cartel facet of the general public protection possibility.

“Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now,” McCraw mentioned in a DPS news unencumber. “We have a duty to inform the public about safety, travel risks and threats. Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico at this time.”

- Advertisement -

DPS additionally identified that the U.S. Department of State (DOS) advised against shuttle to positive Mexican states in a contemporary bulletin. Americans must keep away from going to Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas, in keeping with DOS.

Additionally, the government encourages U.S. citizens to “reconsider” shuttle to maximum different indexed places in Mexico. Either crime or possibility of kidnapping or each used to be the explanation supplied for each and every caution.

- Advertisement -

The warnings observe the murders of 2 males from South Carolina, Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard, right through a shuttle to Matamoros, Tamaulipas final week. Two others touring with them, Latavia McGee and Eric Williams, had been discovered alive after being kidnapped with Brown and Woodard.

Mexican prosecutors reportedly mentioned the Gulf Cartel is chargeable for the crimes and ostensibly “apologized” in a notice left at the scene and with 5 males tied up, who had been later charged.