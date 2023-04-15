Texas Spring Game preview: Storylines to watch for on Saturday

Here are some storylines to practice ahead of Saturday’s Orange-White sport kicks off.

AUSTIN, Texas — The first time enthusiasts get to see the 2023 Texas Longhorns on the sphere is available in the yearly Orange-White spring sport. The Longhorns roster can be cut up into two groups who will play every different within DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

There are a number of storylines that enthusiasts will have to know ahead of the sport kicks off on Saturday.

QB state of affairs

For the primary time since arriving at Texas, Head Coach Steve Sarkisian has had a solidified beginning quarterback thru all of spring observe. Quinn Ewers began as a redshirt freshman in 2022 and encountered some rising pains however is in a position to take a step ahead as a sophomore.

In addition to Ewers, enthusiasts will see 5-star recruit Arch Manning and previous 4-star recruit Maalik Murphy.

“Some people may think, ‘Well, we’ve got one guy.’ I think we’ve got three quality players,” Sarkisian stated. “Quinn is naturally a step ahead of everybody with the experience that he has. We’re now getting a full dose of Maalik, I feel good about him. And I think Arch, just 13 practices into college football, is performing well.”

Leading up to @TexasFootball‘s annual Orange-White Spring Game on Saturday, head trainer Steve Sarkisian supplies an in-depth replace on the expansion of his quarterback room, in particular Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy. #HookEm @KVUE pic.twitter.com/mHyp7RAG4v — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) April 11, 2023

Elevated move rush

At the start of spring observe, Sarkisian stated the crew wanted to toughen on its deep passing sport on offense and its talent to power the quarterback on protection.

Last yr’s main sacker, Barryn Sorrell, returns this season and says his function is to get double-digit sacks (5.5 sacks in 2022).

With Sorrell poised for a large junior yr, there are two others who may just sign up for him in making use of power.

“One guy that stands out to me, who at times I feel like is unblockable, is Byron Murphy, and that’s internal pressure … This guy is so active, so strong, so quick and he’s very smart. He has presented some real issues,” Sarkisian stated.

“I’m definitely excited to see what [Ethan] Burke can do, on the opposite edge,” Sorrell stated. “As a defensive line, it’s not just one person, so we’re looking for that final piece. I’m excited to see what Burke can do Saturday and what he can do in games.”

Teams are top-secret

There are more than one tactics to make a selection groups for a spring sport. Some colleges appoint assistant coaches or gamers as crew captains and ask them to draft two other teams – however the Longhorns took a distinct way.

They’re ready till the closing minute to divulge the rosters. Players didn’t know which crew they’d constitute on Thursday morning – however their head trainer does.

“I’m the commissioner and the team owner. I’m picking the teams,” Sarkisian stated.

The Orange-White sport starts with an autograph signing on Bevo Blvd at 9 a.m. Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

