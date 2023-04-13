Texas spring game 2023: Evaluating QB battle between Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning, Maalik Murphy

Texas hosts its annual Orange vs. White spring game on Saturday, April 15, in Darrell Okay. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. For all of the questions going through this system, the quarterback battle is taking heart degree.

There’s a case to be constructed from a recruiting pedigree point of view that the Longhorns are protecting the highest-profile quarterback battle of all time. Freshman Arch Manning boasts the well-known title and become the primary No. 1 total participant to signal with Texas since Vince Young in 2002. Somehow, Ewers’ recruiting pedigree was once even higher: He was once the primary passer attending any faculty to earn an excellent 1.0000 within the 247Sports Composite scores since, once more, Vince Young.

- Advertisement -

“They’re at different stages of their career, right?” Texas trainer Steve Sarkisian informed CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. “Quinn’s been here for a year. He’s played games; he’s been in the system. What he’s working on is different than what Arch has been working on. [Arch] has had six spring practices.”

Manning and Ewers will publicly vie for the primary time at the turf on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy, a blue-chip in his personal proper, additionally has an opportunity to scouse borrow the display. Few quarterback rooms have boasted the extent of recruiting skill Texas could have this upcoming season; can Sarkisian deal with the drive?

Here’s the entirety you wish to have to learn about what to observe when Texas’ quarterbacks take the sphere of their spring game on Saturday.

Why to observe Manning

- Advertisement -

See the final title: Manning. The Manning circle of relatives is the most secure wager in soccer. Uncles Peyton and Eli Manning every received two Super Bowls on the NFL degree and the Maxwell Award in school. Patriarch Arch Manning was once the SEC Player of the Year in 1969, and his No. 18 is retired at Ole Miss. Now, Arch involves campus as possibly essentially the most heralded of the crowd — no longer simply because the No. 1 total recruit on this cycle, however as one of the vital best recruits in historical past.

Manning was once the primary freshman quarterback to begin at Isidore Newman (LA) in 40 years, so do not be expecting a lot concern. He went on to wreck each quarterback document set through his uncles on the faculty and in the end threw for greater than 8,500 yards and 100 touchdowns in 4 years. He was once additionally a shockingly flexible runner all through his time at Newman.

“In addition to possessing all the physical tools desired at the quarterback position, Manning plays the game with exceptional intuition and awareness, showing the ability to command navigate the game at a very high level,” 247Sports nationwide recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna wrote of Manning, who “figures to be prepared to make an immediate impact at the next level.”

Why to observe Ewers

- Advertisement -

If early experiences from camp are to be believed, Ewers has advanced mightily from his inconsistent debut effort. In addition to getting fitter after his shoulder harm towards Alabama, Ewers has been extra locked in and has made higher selections.

The flashes have been there in spades early within the 12 months. Before getting harm towards Alabama, Ewers threw for greater than 120 yards within the first quarter and would have added a landing if no longer for a Xavier Worthy drop. He threw 4 rankings towards a hapless Oklahoma staff in a 49-0 beatdown. Those shows by myself have been sufficient to earn Ewers nationwide acclaim.

The 2nd part of the season was once admittedly brutal, however that is to be anticipated for a participant who had no longer thrown a cross in two years with the shoulder accidents Ewers confronted. Accuracy problems have been a continuing for Ewers within the latter part of the 12 months, which was once a stark distinction from his highschool and early school tape. If he’s totally wholesome, be expecting the ones to subside.

When Ewers is on, he’s the prototypical fashionable quarterback. He has elite ball placement and the facility to regulate to drive and throw at the run. If he can calm down and get the accuracy problems below regulate — and if Texas can constantly to find playmakers, which has been inconsistent all through the Sarkisian technology — Ewers nonetheless has various time to are living as much as his lofty hype.

Don’t depend out Murphy

At one time, redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy was once observed as a possible long run on the quarterback place. When he dedicated to Texas in February 2021, Murphy was once rated the No. 31 total prospect within the 247Sports Composite and a possible five-star prospect earlier than accidents harm his inventory.

Murphy has struggled to stick wholesome at Texas and ignored the start of spring game with a leg harm. However, he has been a complete player for the previous 3 weeks and stuck the eye of cross catchers together with his arm power and expansion.

“Maalik has a freakin’ cannon,” tight finish Ja’Tavion Sanders stated, in keeping with 247Sports. “He’s slingin’ that ball for sure. He’s young, but he’s starting to mature. He’s starting to understand more. He’s been on Quinn’s hip. Quinn’s got a year under his belt, and Maalik’s starting to do the things Quinn does, and that’s going to bring him a long way.”

If Ewers hangs onto the beginning activity as anticipated, Murphy will make a robust case to overcome out Manning for the backup, probably permitting Manning to redshirt. Sarkisian has been compelled to rotate quarterbacks every of the previous two years on account of accidents, so if Murphy remains on agenda, he must get his probability.