Texas special session looms as chambers at odds on budget, property tax relief | Texas

(The Center Square) – Both the Texas House and Senate, led by Republicans, can’t agree on a state budget when the state has a record $33 billion surplus. A special legislative session is expected over the summer since both chambers nearly unanimously support opposing approaches to two key issues: school choice and public school education funding and property tax relief.

On April 17, the Texas Senate unanimously passed its two-year $308 billion budget. On April 20, the House passed its two-year $246.8 billion budget by a vote of 136-10.

Both chambers rejected each other’s budget.

Last week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who leads the Senate, threatened to force a special legislative session and called Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, “California Dade,” insinuating he’s a liberal from California who wants a “California tax plan” over a feud that’s ensued over budget and other priorities.

In an interview with Spectrum News, Patrick said, “I can’t call a special session, but I can create one by not passing a key bill that has to pass. If we don’t get some major priorities that people want us to pass because [the House] acted very slowly in the session, then I think we ought to finish the job.”

Only the governor can call a special session, which he did three times two years ago when the legislature didn’t pass his priority bills. One session was interrupted by Democratic lawmakers absconding to Washington, D.C.

While Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to spend half of the state’s surplus on property tax relief, neither chamber can agree on how to do that. The Senate proposed increasing the homestead exemption, which the House opposes. The House proposed capping appraisals, which the Senate opposes.

Phelan has argued capping appraisals is essential; Patrick argues it’s a “nonstarter.” He also told Spectrum News, “California Dade wants a California tax plan.”

On Tuesday, the Senate announced that conferees from both chambers met publicly for the first time and vowed to participate in “an amicable process that will lead to a strong state budget.”

Five representatives – led by House Appropriations chair Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood – and five senators, led by Senate Finance Committee chair and Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, began addressing differences in their respective budget proposals.

“By far the biggest issue is how to deliver $15 billion in property taxes out of the $32 billion surplus,” a Senate press release states.

While the process may be amicable, it may reach a stalemate.

“When I came in, we focused on appraisal caps,” Patrick said at a March press conference when discussing the Senate’s property tax proposal. “But as a senator, I learned that appraisal caps didn’t work, so we had to come up with a better plan.”

In 2019, the legislature passed a law limiting local property tax revenue growth to 3.5% for cities and counties, and 2.5% for school districts; any attempts to increase taxes at a higher rate must be approved by voters. As a result, Patrick said in the press release that increasing home values were no longer tied to increasing tax bills.

He also said, “We’ve taken appraisal caps off of the table,” and “the more the appraisal value goes up – that’s ok… As that goes up, governments cannot raise their budgets more than 3.5%, or 2.5% in schools. So they have to lower the tax rate. If you lower the appraisal cap, the tax rate will go up, and in a few years we will have destroyed everything we have done.”

“Patrick said that the fact that homeowners didn’t see higher property tax bills as property tax values skyrocketed around the state bears this out,” the press release states.

However, Texans statewide continue to post pictures on social media of their property tax bills while also expressing shock and outrage over exorbitant appraisal values. Nearly all have said the action the Legislature took last session didn’t provide them with property tax relief. Instead, their property taxes went up by double digits.

Still, Patrick criticized appraisal caps at an April press conference after the House passed its cap reduction as part of its budget proposal. He said, “Seniors’ appraisals are already capped” because of state law limiting property tax bills for homeowners over age 65.

“So they get zero from the appraisal reduction,” he said. “In the Senate, they get a thousand dollars [per year] just on the homestead exemption for the rest of their lives.”

It’s unlikely the chambers will reach an agreement with such a divide over the budget and “lawmakers could find themselves spending the summer in Austin continuing to debate the best way to deliver the largest property tax cut in state history,” the press release states.

However, Speaker Phelan plans to be at the beach this summer and posted pictures of himself in a swimsuit holding surfboards saying, he was “Stoked for some tasty waves on the Texas Coast this summer after #txlege hits its gnarly Sine Die.”

Stoked for some tasty waves on the Texas Coast this summer after #txlege hits its gnarly Sine Die!

In response, Patrick posted a meme of himself surfing, saying, “Glad to see ‘California Dade’ has a sense of humor – gotta admit he’s in better shape than me, but homeowning surfer dudes, especially those over 65 (and their surfer buddies under 65), all know the Senate’s Homestead Exemptions are the better wave to ride.”

Glad to see "California Dade" has a sense of humor – gotta admit he's in better shape than me, but homeowning surfer dudes, especially those over 65 (and their surfer buddies under 65), all know the Senate's Homestead Exemptions are the better wave to ride.

The legislative session ends May 29. Special sessions last for 30 days and can be extended by another 30 days.