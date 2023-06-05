Texas sheriff recommends criminal charges in DeSantis’ migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard





A Texas sheriff’s division has advisable criminal charges be introduced by way of the district legal professional in Bexar County over the preliminary iteration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ so-called migrant relocation program. During September of closing yr, this system transported 49 asylum seekers, maximum of them Venezuelans, from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The Bexar County sheriff finished its investigation into the operation, which allegedly lured migrants onto the flights with false guarantees of jobs and alternatives. The investigations outcome was once summarized in a remark to the Miami Herald and indicated that charges would goal illegal restraint, and at the moment, the case is being reviewed by way of the DA’s place of job. The district legal professional has now not but commented at the suggestions.

The migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard have been issued particular certification by way of Salazar, enabling them to keep in america below a different visa for many who assist regulation enforcement. However, Unlawful restraint misdemeanor charges will probably be filed, essentially due to the false guarantees made to the migrants by way of the ones arranging the flight. The case will probably be a vital take a look at for prosecutors in Bexar County, to come to a decision whether or not to observe the sheriff’s advice or now not.

DeSantis’ migrant relocation program, which applied Florida taxpayers’ budget, was once overseen by way of DeSantis’ leader of personnel, James Uthmeier, and public protection czar Larry Keefe, and the charges and investigation may have important penalties for his management. This comes after a number of dozen migrants have been transported from El Paso to Sacramento, California in a equivalent way to the Martha’s Vineyard operation. Although DeSantis has now not showed that Florida was once at the back of the hot California flights, the migrants arrived outdoor of a Sacramento-area church, wearing documentation indicating that commute preparations have been made by way of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Vertol Systems, the non-public contractor that still organized the unique Martha’s Vineyard flights.

The investigation and criminal charges into the migrant relocation program may just put a number of aides of DeSantis in peril. His place of job has but to reply to requests for remark. The legal professional normal of California has additionally mentioned that doable criminal or civil complaints may well be taken towards the ones concerned in transporting or arranging the shipping of those prone immigrants.

Rachel Self, legal professional for the Martha’s Vineyard migrants, has known as for DeSantis and his aides to be prosecuted as a reaction to the news of the most recent flights to Sacramento. The sheriff’s place of job in El Paso county has now not opened an investigation into the hot flights to Sacramento at the moment.