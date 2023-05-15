Texas sends more migrants to vice president’s house

Texas despatched a brand new wave of migrants to Vice President Harris’s Washington place of abode on Sunday, simply days after the top of Title 42 – the pandemic-era rule that allowed officers to expel asylum seekers on the border abruptly. Migrants arrived outdoor the Naval Observatory at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, which additionally took place to be Mother’s Day, as consistent with a video from a neighborhood TV station. The migrants overlooked being right away grew to become away on the border on account of the expiration of Title 42 that allowed officers to temporarily expel migrants as a part of the pandemic mitigation technique.

Last week had witnessed the arriving of a few migrants in D.C. close to the Naval Observatory, as Title 42 ended. Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, tweeted remaining week that Texas had bused more than 17,000 migrants to the so-called “sanctuary cities,” with over 9,200 of them heading to Washington. It isn’t Abbott’s first time sending busloads of migrants to Harris’s D.C. place of abode, having finished so remaining September and Christmas Eve as smartly. This transfer has drawn complaint from Democrats and native officers.

The Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, slammed Abbott’s migrant busing program remaining week, calling it “sad and tragic” {that a} governor would use migrants as a “pawn for political purposes.” Abbott had despatched a lot of mayors of towns’ notifications this month that he was once making plans to proceed busing migrants to their towns, together with New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, blasted Abbott’s transfer, whilst Lori Lightfoot, Chicago’s mayor on the time, took intention at Abbott, urging him to no longer ship any more migrants and reiterating that Chicago has no more shelters, areas, or sources to deal with any other flood of migrants.

Originally printed May 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM