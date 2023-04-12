Texas Senate passes over half of its legislative priorities | Texas

(The Center Square) – With roughly seven weeks left in the 88th legislative session, the Texas Senate has passed 19 bills, more than half of the 30 identified by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as legislative priorities.

In February, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick identified 30 legislative priorities for the Senate to pass. Of them, he said he believed “Texans support our priorities because they largely reflect the policies supported by the conservative majority of Texans.”

- Advertisement -

In an email that went out to supporters, Patrick lauded support for the passage of the bills, highlighting his support for school choice.

“From the first day I arrived in the Texas Senate, my goal and passion has been to improve public education. As Senator, when I served as Chair of the Senate Committee on Education, that passion only grew. I led the fight to increase school funding, reduce the number of STAAR tests from 15 to 5, created scholarships for future math and science teachers, and placed added focus on career education, as well as several other initiatives.

“I have always believed in our public school system of over 8,000 campuses. Many schools are great, most are good, but we also have those that are failing our students. That is why we need school choice for parents who want options other than their failing public school.”

- Advertisement -

The Texas Senate passed school choice bills in 2015 and 2017, but they died in the Republican-controlled House. Neither bill even received a hearing. While Gov. Greg Abbott has been traveling across the state promoting school choice, last week, 24 House Republicans voted against funding school choice programs and 10 voted present.

“Parents are the single most important factor to the success of their child in education, followed by a teacher,” Patrick said. “Republicans, Independents and Democrats all support school choice because Texans agree that families must have choice in education so every child has the best chance of success.”

Patrick also expressed support for bills banning exposure to sexually explicit materials, gender modification surgeries of minors and drag queen story hours at libraries. He described the gender procedures as “abhorrent,” which “must be stopped in Texas.” He also said, “It is shocking to me that any parent would allow their young child to be sexualized by drag shows. Children, who cannot make decisions on their own, must be protected from these sexually-oriented drag shows now occurring more and more in front of them.”

- Advertisement -

These were priority bills, he said, “because someone must fight back against the radical Left’s degradation of our society and values. I will not allow Texas children to be sexualized and scarred for life by harmful drag performances.

“The radical Left’s attempt to sexualize and indoctrinate Texas children is never-ending. It is infuriating and unfathomable that public money has been used to fund drag queen story hour in Texas libraries.”

Patrick also lauded bills passed to strengthen the state’s power grid, as well as those passed to strengthen penalties for crimes committed involving guns and fentanyl, among others.

The 19 bills that will now be considered by the House, include: